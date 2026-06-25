Rally Car Mechanic Simulator heads to Xbox and PS5

Rally Car Mechanic Simulator is coming to consoles soon. It’s a game that combines preparing and repairing race cars with managing a garage and an entire rally team. The title launches on Xbox Series X|S on June 23, with the PlayStation 5 release date set for July 7. Rally Car Mechanic Simulator is also available on PC.

Rally Car Mechanic Simulator is the work of Polish studios Play2Chill and Atomic Jelly. The game launched on PC in early 2025 as Rally Mechanic Simulator and currently holds 72 percent positive player reviews on Steam. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for preparing and releasing the title on consoles.

Become the king of rally mechanics!

Rally Car Mechanic Simulator is a relaxing and realistic game that lets you step into the role of a rally mechanic. Gameplay centers on properly preparing cars for rallies, repairing damage sustained during special stages, and managing the garage and the entire team. The game is aimed at fans of the Car Mechanic Simulator series, WRC rallying, and automotive mechanics in general.

The player starts with a small garage, but with progress, it’s possible to rise to the position of a top rally team. Managing the rally crew is up to the player, including tasks such as building the team and negotiating with sponsors.

In Rally Car Mechanic Simulator, the developers offer realistic rally car models and plenty of interaction. You can install or remove various parts and work on the suspension, gearboxes, turbochargers, electronics, tires, and more. Parts specific to rally cars play a key role here, such as turbos, threaded suspension, and performance gearsets.

The title also stands out for its advanced damage and vehicle-cleaning system. Cars can be customized and tuned, and tested directly on the track.

Rally Car Mechanic Simulator – Key Features:

become a rally mechanic;

prepare and repair race cars;

enjoy realistic car models;

test rally cars on the track;

manage your garage and rally team.

The release date for Rally Car Mechanic Simulator on Xbox Series X|S is set for June 23, with the PlayStation 5 version arriving on July 7.