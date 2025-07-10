Hot Wheels: Stunt Track Driver (GBC, 2000) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Hot Wheels: Stunt Track Driver on Gameboy Color (there was also a more robust PC version) features a 2-player link cable mode.
Unfortunately, this 1-v-1 racer is limiting, boring, and you don’t even need to play it to win. Simply holding “A” without using the d-pad provides the best results and a password must be used to unlock all the content. The track design also are not great as they are all pretty much the same.
