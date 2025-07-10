Hot Wheels: Stunt Track Driver (GBC, 2000) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Enable the Link Cable - Hot Wheels Stunt Track Driver

Hot Wheels: Stunt Track Driver on Gameboy Color (there was also a more robust PC version) features a 2-player link cable mode.

Unfortunately, this 1-v-1 racer is limiting, boring, and you don’t even need to play it to win. Simply holding “A” without using the d-pad provides the best results and a password must be used to unlock all the content. The track design also are not great as they are all pretty much the same.

Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

