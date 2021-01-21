Ghostanoid (Switch) Review

by SquallSnake on January 21, 2021
Switch
6
0
previous article
2D & 3D puzzle platformer Neko Ghost, Jump! trailer here
Contents
Item Reviewed

Ghostanoid (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Different types of ghosts moving between bricks provides extra incentive
Can unlock new abilities by spending coins in main menu
No multiplayer mode or online leaderboards

Negatives

Each stage is pretty much exactly the same
Oh my goodness, that music and those sound effects!
Can’t tell buffs from debuffs (why does the pill icon hurt you?)

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Value
5.0
Bottom Line

The goal isn’t to break all the bricks but to hit all the ghosts in this Arkanoid clone that is tediously repetitive and annoying.

5.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Ghostanoid is an Arkanoid/Breakout clone with a ghost busting twist. Instead of clearing the screen of every brick, the goal is to hit each ghost enough times to make them disappear.  Buff and debuffs are almost constantly thrown at the player and each ghost behaves a little differently. The builder ghost, for example, will replace bricks you have already broken.

With the available power ups and ghost destroying mechanic, Ghostanoid sounds good on paper but results in an uninspired battle of repetition.  Even though there are dozens of stages, each stage is almost exactly the same as the last. Making matters worse, stars must be earned to unlock the later levels. Each stage grades the player from one, two, or three stars depending on score, not how quickly you destroy each ghost. Since the player cannot fully control the ball, finishing each stage is almost random. Sometimes you will kill all the ghosts quickly and barely break any bricks but other times you can clear almost every brick before nabbing that last ghost. It becomes tedious to replay the same levels only to earn one star even for sniping all the ghosts with insane accuracy.  Playing well actually punishes the player.

Power ups and debuffs take the form of falling icons. Grab one with your horizontally moving paddle and something will happen. Unfortunately, it can be confusing to grab the good ones but avoid the bad ones in the heat of a match as the screen is often filled with moving objects. Bricks don’t simply disappear, they actually fall off the screen with a dropping animation. Combine this with the moving ghosts, the particle effects, trying to keep the ball alive, and falling icons, the player cannot focus on anything which means you will probably wind up collecting the negative effecting items. These items also troll the player. The pill icon looks like it would heal you in some way, it is a pill after all. Instead, grabbing the pill annoying reverses your controls for a really long stretch of time. This doesn’t make the game more fun, it only frustrates. 

As unintuitive as the gameplay is, the musical score is the worst part about this digital download. The carnival tunes and generic sound effects are easily some of the worst on the Switch eShop. Luckily, they can be turned off from the main menu. There is also a professor character that talks in dialog bubbles before each stage, usually with a mention of an immature innuendo. It is not humorous, only eye rolling. 

Ghostanoid deserves some props for trying something a little different with gaming’s oldest genre. It is unfortunate the end result falls flat and instead this game should be called Hemorrhoid instead of Ghostanoid (hey, if the game can make stupid dick and ball jokes, why can’t I?). 

Not As Good As: a 4-player Warlords cabinet

Also Try: Arkanoid: Doh It Again (SNES)  

Wait For It: Shatter 2

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Action, Featured, Reviews, Switch
FeaturedJoyBitsReviewSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Ghostanoid (Switch) Review
5.0
6
 
The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia (PC) Review with stream
8.0
 
SYNTHETIK: Ultimate (Xbox One) Review
5.5
Platforms
 
Co-op puzzler Magic Twins coming to Switch and PC in March
 
The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia (PC) Review with stream
 
Kena Bridge of Spirits preview
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4/PS5) Preview
 
Ultimate Summer debuts on PC in Early Access
 
Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption release date and trailer here
View All
Latest News
      
 

2D & 3D puzzle platformer Neko Ghost, Jump! trailer here

by SquallSnake on January 19, 2021
Neko Ghost, Jump! is a puzzle-platformer in which you switch between 2D & 3D camera perspectives and between your physical & ghost forms to solve puzzles and combat enemies. Neko Ghost, Jump! will be released on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation [...]
12
 

Co-op puzzler Magic Twins coming to Switch and PC in March

by SquallSnake on January 19, 2021
Magic Twins will hit Nintendo Switch and Steam on March 18th.The arcade title from Flying Beast Labs combines puzzle and action in a one or two player co-op approach. Puzzle and action combine with a fun setting in Magic Twins, an arcade game that will [...]
13
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums