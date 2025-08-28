GC-to-GBA Link – Road Trip Arcade Edition

Road Trip: Arcade Edition (2002) on Nintendo Gamecube (also known as Choro-Q! in Japan) can be linked with Road Trip: Shifting Gears on Gameboy Advance (also known as Choro-Q Advance in Japan).
When connected with a GameCube-To-GBA link cable, new content becomes unlocked in both versions.
In the GC game, Car99, which is a pumpkin car with a hole in its rear end, becomes playable. The Road Trip Hurdles mini game also gets unlocked in the Extra menu.
After linking, the handheld version gets a new Link Cup composed of 5 new tracks and 5 new playable vehicles, one of which is a literal piece of poo with sunglasses.
