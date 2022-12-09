Gameboy Color looking to get its first Action-Tactics games Last Crown Warriors

December 9, 2022
Last Crown Warriors
Last Crown Warriors is an all-new video game in development for the classic Game Boy & Game Boy Color. With an overhead-style and controls inspired by the Zelda and Mana series, it is in fact the very first Action-Tactics game for the 8 bit handheld, a genre that combines Action-RPG combat with Real-Time Strategy elements.

In the search for the best feel and performance on classic hardware, Last Crown Warriors is being developed from scratch, written entirely in the Z80 assembly language.

Now, Light Games’ team aims to realize the project in its full scope with the help of crowd-funding. The development can be supported via Kickstarter in its campaign aiming for goal of 18.000€, which starts today.

Multiple special perks for supporters are available, ranging from exclusive development updates & early digital access for alpha version ROMs at 15€, a physical cartridge release starting starting at 50€, to even submitting your very own character for the game at 400€.

All funds raised from the available perks will go straight into the development budget of the Last Crown Warriors. Stretch goals to expand the content of the game (in a reasonable scope) are available too.

First Press Games will assist Light Games with the realization & distribution of the physical cartridge release. The publisher is known among Game Boy fans for their previous high quality-releases for the handheld under the Dot Matrix Series brand, namely Tobu Tobu Girl Deluxe and POWA!

If the Kickstarter is successful, the full release of Last Crown Warriors, both digitally & physically, is planned for Q1 2024.

,
