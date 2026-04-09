Physics platfomer Pengilo flings onto consoles

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Pengilo

A chill world of puzzling challenges awaits in Pengilo, a physics-driven platformer where you fling a bouncy penguin through charming winter landscapes. Across 50 levels, collect stars and grab the key to unlock the exit, mastering precision launches to escape every frosty challenge!

Bounce your penguin at least once and you’ll even be able to change directions midair, slowing down time and re-aiming to hit your target or avoid pitfalls and spike traps. Enjoy cozy and casual brainteasing gameplay at your own pace, all accompanied by a mellow soundtrack.

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Release date: April 15, 2026
Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Enjoy physics-based platforming across 50 puzzling stages.
Fling your penguin with precision to reach the exit.
Grab the key and collect stars along the way.
Slow down time and change direction midair.
Replay cleared stages to improve your skills.

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