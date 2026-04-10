PULMO is the sequel to ALVEOLE and is available now

PULMO is the ideological continuation of ALVEOLE and the second part in a trilogy about the human journey. Our project explores human behavior in a society where everyone will find their own meanings. Your goal is to change the environment around you to influence people’s behavior by solving spatial puzzles. The crowd in the game acts according to its own rules, sometimes helping, sometimes interfering, but always reacting to your actions.



Take control of the fate of a lone wanderer, challenging the silent crowds in a series of mysterious trials. There is no rush here, no victory or defeat – just a quiet dialog between you and the game. Follow this short but meaningful journey, absorbing every moment like the last ray of sunset.



Features:

– Unique art style combining 3D graphics and minimalistic hand-drawn style.

– High-quality music and audio accompaniment for full immersion in what is happening.

– Unsimilar puzzles with different complexity.

– Cutscenes and levels with deep narrative.

– Each cutscene has been worked out to the last detail.



«No matter how large the crowd around you may be, you will be left alone in the last moment. No matter how rich you may be, you will be a beggar in the end. No matter how dazzling your luck may seem, its wings will turn to dust. No matter how much joy you sow on your way, the harvest will be bitter.»

PULMO is a casual puzzle game where you control a lone character in a world full of faceless crowds.

PULMO will be released on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on April 3, 2026. Price for $9.99.

Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions get -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period.

Xbox Series X|S version get -50% discount for owners of Xbox One version.

PlayStation 5 version get -50% discount for owners of PlayStation 4 version.