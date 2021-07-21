Fly Together (Switch) Review

Full Review

Building from Conduct Together, a multiplayer party title geared around trains, Northplay has now graduated to planes with Fly Together. If you played Flight Control, which saw great popularity on mobile devices and even WiiWare, you will know exactly what Fly Together is all about as it features the exact same gameplay.

From a top-down perspective, the goal is to guide planes from one airport to the next without bumping into each other along the way. If the player manages to make a number of trips within the designated time, the higher the score. The higher the score, the more things that can be unlocked or upgraded including making planes fly faster or unlocking new stages. There are tons of things to unlock so that carrot is always dangled in front of the player, providing worthwhile incentive to keep the JoyCon in your hand.

Speaking of the JoyCon, the Fly Together uses motion control to near perfection. With a single JoyCon, the player can essentially paint the screen like a Wii remote to draw a path for each plane. It is simple, fast, and intuitive. A Pro Controller’s analog stick can also be used, and it works well, but this is one game you’ll actually prefer the motion controls if given the option. The gameplay is simple enough for anyone to pick up and play too. Although solo players can have a fair bit of fun, the game really shines in the multiplayer department. Up to 8 players can compete in a few different modes, some of which has the player sabotaging others with crazy natural disasters, and acts as a solid party game.

Unlike the original Flight Control, everything here is 3D instead of 2D sprites. Although it still retains the brightly colored cartoony look, everything looks great and players should never be confused which icon is that, or which plane is this. The environmental tiles also help create balanced maps and the soundtrack is much better than it has any right to be.

Fly Together is essentially a glorified Mario Party mini game that is best played in short bursts with as many players can you can cram safely into a room (reminder to keep social distancing in mind), but that isn’t a knock against it. It knows exactly the type of game it is and offers quality replay value in the form of unlocking a bunch of new content or simply trying to better your score. It is an all ages pick up and play title that won’t set your Switch on fire but it will surely entertain a family’s game night once a week.

