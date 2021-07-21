Fly Together (Switch) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 21, 2021
Switch
9
0
previous article
Aloof is a new upcoming puzzle game coming to Switch by RedDeerGames
fly together switch hero
Contents
Item Reviewed

Fly Together (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Short burst local multiplayer fun
Unlocking new content makes the gameplay addicting
Motion control works better than you anticipate

Negatives

No online features keep multiplayer limited
Carries a higher cost than similar mobile clones

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
6.0
Bottom Line

A multiplayer Flight Control clone that is an entertaining but glorified Mario Party-style mini game best played in short bursts.

6.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Building from Conduct Together, a multiplayer party title geared around trains, Northplay has now graduated to planes with Fly Together. If you played Flight Control, which saw great popularity on mobile devices and even WiiWare, you will know exactly what Fly Together is all about as it features the exact same gameplay.

From a top-down perspective, the goal is to guide planes from one airport to the next without bumping into each other along the way. If the player manages to make a number of trips within the designated time, the higher the score.  The higher the score, the more things that can be unlocked or upgraded including making planes fly faster or unlocking new stages.  There are tons of things to unlock so that carrot is always dangled in front of the player, providing worthwhile incentive to keep the JoyCon in your hand. 

Speaking of the JoyCon, the Fly Together uses motion control to near perfection. With a single JoyCon, the player can essentially paint the screen like a Wii remote to draw a path for each plane. It is simple, fast, and intuitive. A Pro Controller’s analog stick can also be used, and it works well, but this is one game you’ll actually prefer the motion controls if given the option. The gameplay is simple enough for anyone to pick up and play too.  Although solo players can have a fair bit of fun, the game really shines in the multiplayer department.  Up to 8 players can compete in a few different modes, some of which has the player sabotaging others with crazy natural disasters, and acts as a solid party game. 

Unlike the original Flight Control, everything here is 3D instead of 2D sprites. Although it still retains the brightly colored cartoony look, everything looks great and players should never be confused which icon is that, or which plane is this. The environmental tiles also help create balanced maps and the soundtrack is much better than it has any right to be. 

Fly Together is essentially a glorified Mario Party mini game that is best played in short bursts with as many players can you can cram safely into a room (reminder to keep social distancing in mind), but that isn’t a knock against it. It knows exactly the type of game it is and offers quality replay value in the form of unlocking a bunch of new content or simply trying to better your score. It is an all ages pick up and play title that won’t set your Switch on fire but it will surely entertain a family’s game night once a week.

Also Try: Conduct Together

What If: there was a sequel called Submarine Together

Wait For It: Microsoft Flight Simulator to come to console

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, Switch
FeaturedReviewSwitch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Fly Together (Switch) Review
6.0
9
 
Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator (Xbox One) Review
4.0
 
Together (Switch) Review
6.5
Platforms
 
Aragami 2
Check out Aragami 2’s stealth and combat gameplay
 
Project Downfall
Bloody shooter Project Downfall gets PC Early Access release – consoles later
 
Panic Mode
Save cute aliens from dangerous disasters in Panic Mode – now available on PC
 
Tales of Arise
Tales of Arise Preview
 
Castle Flipper
Castle Flipper (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Aloof

Aloof is a new upcoming puzzle game coming to Switch by RedDeerGames

by SquallSnake on July 20, 2021
Aloof is a cute puzzle-battler with adorable animals in which you defend your small islands. The game is perfect for classic Tetris lovers and fans of Puyo Puyo Tetris or Super Puzzle Fighter Turbo II. This unique and challenging game, created by ButtonX, [...]
8
 
Xbox sale green

Xbox games on sale for the week of July 20, 2021

by SquallSnake on July 20, 2021
The following Xbox games are discounted through July 26, 2021. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 1500 Paladins Crystals Add-On 10% Spotlight Sale 2500 Paladins Crystals Add-On 15% Spotlight Sale 3500 Paladins Crystals Add-On 15% [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums