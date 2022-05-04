Floogen (Switch) Review

by SquallSnake on May 4, 2022
Switch
Floogan
Floogen (Switch) Review

Positives

Claymation is a visual style that is rather different
Tons of smashed fruit to collect

Negatives

Attack is weak with no reach
Enemies and enemy placement makes gameplay frustrating instead of fun

Unique visuals with subpar gameplay. A shame that the different visual approach doesn’t match the fun factor.

Full Review

An action platformer made with stop-motion clay visuals, Floogen has an eye-catching style. Unfortunately, the troublesome gameplay doesn’t match the unique presentation.

Playing as a blob that likes to collect watermelon, the ultimate goal to essentially get to the other side of the stage. Along the way are tons of annoying enemies to whack, hazards to avoid, and platforms to jump; it is all standard stuff here. However, it seems all the work went into creating the visuals as opposed to making entertaining gameplay as almost everything works to the player’s disadvantage. The standard attack has no reach. Cheap enemy placement is more annoying than anything. Enemy attack patterns, like those damn bees, are never fun. It is possible to respawn taking damage. It is possible to keep moving after death. Levels go on for way too long. Environmental hazards like spikes and poison pools offer unfair one-hit deaths.

The claymation is never used to enhance or coincide with the gameplay. If the stop motion clay visuals were swapped with generic pixel art or 3D polygons, it would be the same game. This is a shame because so much work went into creating the claymation visuals, even if the animation is a little choppy, for it not to pay off with even average gameplay. When you can’t finish the first stage due to an impossible poison pit to cross, that is, if you can make it through the throng of killer bees with your poking attack that doesn’t have any reach, something is very wrong.

Not As Good As: Kirby and the Rainbow Curse (Wii U)

Play It Instead: Claymates (SNES)

Wait For It: Clayfighter 360 and an eighth

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

