EastAsiaSoft set to release survival shooter REDEX soon

News Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Switch XBOX One Xbox Series X
0 97 Views
REDEX

REDEX is a pixel-art survival shooter where you battle waves of enemies in fast-paced side-scrolling combat. Collect coins to buy ammo, grenades, armor, and more from vending machines, then trade rare gold for permanent upgrades and new characters.

Unlock new zones, from rooftops to labs, and use air-dropped crates to deploy turrets or mining terminals. Distract foes with dummies and adapt your tactics to survive. No rules, just fight to be the last one standing!

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Release date: October 22, 2025
Price: US$4.99 / €4.99
Defend against enemy waves and unlock increasingly tough battles.
Fire in any direction independent of your soldier’s movement.
Navigate combat zones in side-scrolling platformer style.
Permanently upgrade skills and collect new firearms.
Use vending machines to acquire ammo boxes and grenade cases.
Set up computer terminals to mine more coins.

Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at  |  + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Kaiju Cleaner Simulator

Kaiju Cleaner Simulator tasks you with dissecting monsters in the streets

Oct 18, 2025 114 Views
Infinity GBC

Infinity on Gameboy Color set to finally release

Oct 18, 2025 109 Views
VIDEOVERSE

Narrative adventure VIDEOVERSE coming to consoles in November

Oct 15, 2025 240 Views
Kotenok

Kotenok (XSX) Review

Oct 15, 2025 218 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums