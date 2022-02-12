Broken Blades (Switch) Review

by SquallSnake on February 12, 2022
Switch
9
0
Broken Blades 01 press material 1
Contents
Item Reviewed

Broken Blades (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Sound track isn’t so bad considering the small dev team
There is an interesting sword enhancing system but never fully realized

Negatives

Low budget visuals with accompanying gameplay
Some enemies/bosses have weird hit boxes for inconsistent combat

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
3.5
8.8
Bottom Line

A budget roguelite with a considerate offensive expansion system that isn’t full recognized, outfitted with low quality visuals

3.5
Total Score
8.8
User Score
1 rating
You have rated this
Full Review

We originally reviewed the PC release of Broken Blades in 2021 and everything said there holds true to this console port. It is a low-budget 2D side-scrolling roguelite with chunky combat and simple Flash-style visuals.

It would be easier to overlook the basic visuals if the gameplay was fair and engaging but when the main attack is a subtle stab with no distance, each run can be more frustrating than the last. There is an Easy and a Hard mode but both will challenge your skills regardless of difficulty especially when it comes to boss battles. Bosses often have inconsistent hit boxes making fights unfair to the player but at least there is a double jump which does make the game more interesting.

There are attempts at spicing up gameplay with the sword enhancement mechanic, a feature where the player can increase the main attack at the cost of speed but finding these upgrades are rare and far between to really care.  At least the music is decent and might be the best quality of this low cost downloadable title.

To be fair, this title was created by just a few developers and probably under a tight budget and time restraint. However, Broken Blades is a poor man’s roguelite that is difficult to recommend when so many other rogue titles are on the market.

Not As Good As: Spelunky

Also Try: Tallowmere  

Play It Instead: Vagante  

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

