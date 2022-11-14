Aquarist (Switch) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on November 14, 2022
Switch
0
previous article
Grapple Dog coming to Xbox
Aquarist
Contents
Item Reviewed

Aquarist (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

You’ll learn real life details about fish
Accurate ecosystems are required to make your fishy investments thrive
Game keeps expanding and there are tons of detail in building your aquarium business

Negatives

No camera options – cannot invert or adjust sensitivity
Aquarium elements spawn in dark, impossible to see corners
What is up with the jazzy soundtrack?

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
4.0
Bottom Line

If you can struggle with the touchy controls and lacking quality of life features, then Aquarist is a highly accurate fish maintaining sim that can actually act as a decent biology lesson.

4.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

An aquarium building and maintaining simulator, Aquarist is a casual and ever-expanding game. There is a lot of detail and realism here so fish and real-life aquarium fans should take note. It is just odd that so much attention to detail was placed in the gameplay elements but so little emphasis was put into basic quality of life features.

Although the game starts small by building a tank in your bedroom, eventually the game grows into running a store, unlocking so many things along the way. It is also impressive that certain types of fish can only survive within certain conditions such as temperature and ecosystem.  Even if you don’t care for fish, there is a lot of edu-tainment value in this simulated biology lesson. 

Unfortunately, playing the role of aquarium custodian gets tedious to the point of game breaking thanks to minor flaws that add up to something big. For example, there is no option to invert the Y axis making the game literally unplayable for me. It is 2022. Including the option to invert the camera in any 1st or 3rd person game, whether it is action based or not, should be the first feature implemented. I guess it was never a thought since this Switch version was ported from PC’s mouse controls.

The interface goes out of its way to explain the next steps in building your aquarium empire but then leaves out other critical information. You might know you need to purchase a thermometer for your tank, but you don’t know how or why it spawns on the shelf behind you. Making matters worse, the visuals can be so dark in areas that you cannot see the things that you purchased unless you coincidentally move your cursor to see the prompt. The menu selection is also misleading as you cannot distinguish which menu element is selected; I mistakenly sold so many items instead of confirming purchase. The jazz soundtrack also feels highly out of place and the camera movement is also much too fast and inaccurate especially when trying to pick up tiny things on a dark shelf.

So much detail went into the fish, expansions, and always giving something new to the player but then completely omits basic features. This bizarre juxtaposition of gameplay priorities can make the experience nearly unplayable but deserves applause for being so truthful to the sim aspect.

Not As Good As: winning a baggie goldfish at that local fest

Better Than: having to flush that won goldfish two days later

Wait For It: Iguana simulator

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, Switch
FeaturedReviewSwitch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Aquarist (Switch) Review
4.0
 
Formula Bit Racing DX (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.0
 
Pnevmo-Capsula: Domiki (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.5
Platforms
 
The Darkest Tales: Into the Nightmare
The Darkest Tales: Into the Nightmare (PC) Review
 
Destroy all Humans Clone Carnage
Download Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage for free
 
Dungeonoid
Brick breaker Dungeonoid now available on PS5 and PC
 
Shumi Come Home
Mooneye set to release Shumi Come Home on PC and Switch in Spring 2023
 
Pinball Wizard
Pinball dungeon crawler The Pinball Wizard now available on Switch and PC
View All
Latest News
      
 
Grapple dog

Grapple Dog coming to Xbox

by SquallSnake on November 12, 2022
Super Rare Originals + Medallion Games are excited to reveal that Grapple Dog swings onto Xbox on November 18th! You can check out my coverage of the Switch version of Grapple Dog here. Jumping off the back of its recent physical Switch release (limited [...]
12
 
Super Chicken Jumper

Action runner Super Chicken Jumper coming to consoles soon

by SquallSnake on November 12, 2022
The world is in danger. Evil forces from the past have come to destroy our planet and the only individual that Mrs. President trusts to save our lives is a super skilled spy-chicken. Take the role of this feathered secret agent as he defends the free [...]
9
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums