7 Hidden Gem GBC games that should come to Switch Online

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 7, 2021
1
0
previous article
Call the boys - the new My Friend Peppa Pig trailer is here
Hidden Gems banner
Contents

The Gameboy Color is this weird in-between system, stuck in the middle of the original Gameboy and Gameboy Advance. Although backwards compatible with original GB games, GBC carts (clear carts, can also play the backwards compatible black carts) had a large library of exclusive games.

Here are a handful that I enjoy that I think don’t really get the recognition they fully deserve. Also, GBC games are playable on GBA hardware (except for GB Micro) including the Gamecube’s Gameboy Player.

Check this out and let me know what you think (hopefully GB/GBC/GBA games come to Switch Online):

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, Gameboy Advance, Gameboy Color, GB Classic
BlogFeaturedGBAGBC
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Mina & Michi (Xbox One) Review
6.5
7
 
Super Hiking League DX (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
 
Heart Chain Kitty (Switch) Review
2.5
Platforms
 
My Friend Peppa Pig
Call the boys – the new My Friend Peppa Pig trailer is here
 
Dying Light 2
Dying Light 2: Stay Human Preview
 
Shmups Skill Test
MyGamer Visual Cast: Shmups Skill Test (PC)
 
CreatorCrate
CreatorCrate (PC) Review
 
Guts ‘N Goals
Guts ‘N Goals is a soccer game that encourages violence – available now
View All
Latest News
      
 
My Friend Peppa Pig

Call the boys – the new My Friend Peppa Pig trailer is here

by SquallSnake on September 7, 2021
Outright Games and Hasbro have released the new gameplay trailer for their upcoming interactive story driven video game “My Friend Peppa Pig”. Taking players on an exciting adventure through the amazing world of Peppa Pig, the trailer reveals [...]
2
 
GLO Artwork

Dark puzzle platformer GLO coming soon to Switch and PS4/5 – trailer here

by SquallSnake on September 6, 2021
GLO was originally developed by Chronik Spartan and has been ported for consoles by Eastasiasoft Limited. Digital pricing is set at US$4.99/€4.99, with an additional 20% launch discount available on the Nintendo Switch eShop. it will release on September [...]
3
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums