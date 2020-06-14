13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim coming to PS4 in September

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

13: Sentinels: Aegis Rim is coming to the PlayStation 4 on September 8!

Pre-order the game at physical retailers now to secure your exclusive artbook, featuring Vanillaware’s signature painterly illustrations. A digital artbook will be available with digital pre-orders from PlayStation Store, coming soon.

Due to the impact of COVID-19 on our production schedules, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will only include Japanese VO at release on September 8. A free English VO patch will be available after launch. The exact timing will be shared at a later date.

About 13 Sentinels: Aegis RimVanillaware,the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon’s Crown, craft a sci-fi mystery epic spanning thirteen intertwining stories.

Uncover the truth and delve into a 2D sidescrolling adventure featuring gorgeous art and environments. Then, battle the kaiju in fast-paced, top-down combat. Customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity!

Key Features: