Zelda II’s opening music is awesome

by SquallSnake on January 22, 2021
15
0
previous article
These are the free Xbox games for February 2021
Contents

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link is easily the most controversial game in the series (no, not counting the CD-I games). Whether you love or hate the side scrolling, action-based combat and steep difficulty, there is no denying this sequel has some of the best music in the entire series.

Personally, I think the opening to Zelda II might be my favorite Zelda tune of all time. Which is I looped the opening for 1 continuous hour! The tune makes for great background noise or theme music if you want to go on your most “adventuresome” quest yet.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, Music, NES
BlogFeaturedmusicNES
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Ghostanoid (Switch) Review
5.0
10
 
The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia (PC) Review with stream
8.0
 
SYNTHETIK: Ultimate (Xbox One) Review
5.5
Platforms
 
Co-op puzzler Magic Twins coming to Switch and PC in March
 
The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia (PC) Review with stream
 
Kena Bridge of Spirits preview
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4/PS5) Preview
 
Ultimate Summer debuts on PC in Early Access
 
Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption release date and trailer here
View All
Latest News
      
 

These are the free Xbox games for February 2021

by SquallSnake on January 22, 2021
Microsoft announced the following Xbox games will be free for Xbox Live Gold and Ultimate members during February 2021. Note, there are five total games this month instead of the normal four. Gears 5 ($39.99): Available February 1 to 28 Resident Evil [...]
7
 

Arrog explores the dreams of a dying person – PS4/PS5 trailer here

by SquallSnake on January 22, 2021
Made by Peruvian developers LEAP Game Studios and Hermanos Magia, Arrog is going to be published by Warsaw-based Nakana.io on Sony PlayStation 4 & 5 on Friday, the 5th of February and will cost $3. The meaningful dreams of a dying person… Explore and [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums