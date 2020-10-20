Xbox games on sale for the week of October 20, 2020

The following Xbox games are discounted through October 26, 2020:
Xbox One:
Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 112th Seed Xbox One Game 30% Cozy Games Sale 39 Days to Mars Xbox One Game 33% Cozy Games Sale 6180 the moon Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale A Fold Apart Xbox One Game 30% Cozy Games Sale A Summer with the Shiba Inu Xbox One Game 35% Cozy Games Sale A Way Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale Aaero: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale ADIOS Amigos Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Cozy Games Sale AER – Memories of Old Xbox One Game 67% Cozy Games Sale Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Cozy Games Sale American Fugitive Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG* Armello Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale Armello – Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale Atomicrops Xbox One Game 25% DWG* Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale Battlefield V Year 2 Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale Bleed Complete Bundle Xbox One Game 85% DWG* Boom Ball 3 for Kinect Xbox One Game 70% Cozy Games Sale Brunswick Pro Billiards Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Cozy Games Sale Bunny Parking Xbox One Game 35% Cozy Games Sale Bus Simulator Xbox One Game 33% Cozy Games Sale Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG* Car Mechanic Simulator Xbox One Game 45% Cozy Games Sale Classic Snake Adventures Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Cozy Games Sale Clumsy Rush Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Cozy Games Sale Coffee Talk Xbox One Game 40% Cozy Games Sale Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Cozy Games Sale Construction Simulator 3 – Console Edition Xbox One Game 20% Cozy Games Sale Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale Cyber Protocol Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale Destiny 2: Forsaken Add-On 40% DWG* Destiny 2: Shadowkeep + Season Add-On 50% DWG* Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition Add-On 35% DWG* Digerati Couch Co-Op Vol. 1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Digerati Horror Bundle Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Dog Duty Xbox One Game 25% DWG* Doodle Games Collector’s Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale Doodle God: Evolution Xbox One Game 60% DWG* Double Cross Xbox One Game 75% Cozy Games Sale Drawful 2 Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale Elea – Episode 1 Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale EMMA: Lost in Memories Xbox One Game 30% Cozy Games Sale Energy Cycle Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale Euro Fishing: Urban Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Cozy Games Sale Evan’s Remains Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Cozy Games Sale Evoland Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Cozy Games Sale F1 2019 Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG* F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG* Factotum 90 Xbox One Game 80% Cozy Games Sale Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG* Fallout 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 3: Broken Steel Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 3: Operation Anchorage Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 3: Point Lookout Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 3: The Pitt Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 4: Automatron Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 4: Far Harbor Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 4: Nuka-World Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 4: Season Pass Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 76 Xbox Game Pass 60% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 76: 1000 (+100 Bonus) Atoms Add-On 25% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 76: 2000 (+400 Bonus) Atoms Add-On 30% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 76: 4000 (+1000 Bonus) Atoms Add-On 35% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 76: 500 Atoms Add-On 20% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 76: Raiders & Settlers Content Bundle Add-On 40% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 76: Raiders Content Bundle Add-On 40% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 76: Settlers Content Bundle Add-On 40% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout New Vegas: Dead Money Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout New Vegas: Honest Hearts Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout New Vegas: Lonesome Road Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale Fallout: New Vegas (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 70% Bombs Drop Sale Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince Xbox Play Anywhere 90% Spotlight Sale FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale FuzzBall Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale Glass Masquerade Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Glass Masquerade Double Pack Xbox One Game 67% Cozy Games Sale Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle Xbox One Game 70% DWG* Gnomes Garden 3: The Thief of Castles Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale Golazo! Xbox One Game 80% Cozy Games Sale Golf With Your Friends Xbox Game Pass 25% Cozy Games Sale Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG* HardCube Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Cozy Games Sale Helheim Hassle Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Cozy Games Sale Hero Express Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale Hidden Through Time Xbox One Game 30% Cozy Games Sale House Flipper Xbox One Game 30% Cozy Games Sale Industry Giant 2 Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale Inferno 2+ Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale Infinite Minigolf Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale InnerSpace Xbox One Game 75% Cozy Games Sale Jump, Step, Step Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale Lanternium Xbox One Game 40% Cozy Games Sale Lost Wing Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale Machinarium Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale Madden NFL 21 Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight Sale Madden NFL 21 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Xbox One Game 45% Spotlight Sale Mars Power Industries Deluxe Xbox Play Anywhere 20% Cozy Games Sale Merchant of the Skies Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 33% Cozy Games Sale MotoGP 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale Moving Out Xbox Game Pass 25% Cozy Games Sale Mushroom Quest Xbox One Game 40% Cozy Games Sale MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale MXGP Pro Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG* Need For Speed Heat Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale Need for Speed Payback Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale Never Alone Arctic Collection Xbox One Game 80% Cozy Games Sale Nippon Marathon Xbox One Game 70% Cozy Games Sale Obey Me Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG* Old Man’s Journey Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Cozy Games Sale Ooblets Xbox Game Preview 20% Cozy Games Sale Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Spotlight Sale Ori and the Will of the Wisps Xbox Game Pass 33% Spotlight Sale Outbreak Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale Outbreak Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG* Outbreak: The New Nightmare Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale Pankapu Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale Party Panic Xbox One Game 25% Cozy Games Sale PC Building Simulator Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Cozy Games Sale Peaky Blinders: Mastermind Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight Sale PGA TOUR 2K21 Xbox One X Enhanced 15% DWG* PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 15% DWG* Ping Redux Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Cozy Games Sale Pipe Push Paradise Xbox One Game 70% Cozy Games Sale Pool Nation FX Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale Professional Farmer 2017 Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale Professional Farmer: American Dream Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale Project CARS 3 Xbox One Game 30% DWG* Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG* Quatros Origins Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG* Refunct Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Cozy Games Sale Rememoried Xbox One Game 80% Cozy Games Sale Road to Ballhalla Xbox One Game 75% Cozy Games Sale Roarr! Jurassic Edition Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale Roundguard Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Cozy Games Sale Seasons after Fall Xbox One Game 80% DWG* Seasons of the Samurai Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Cozy Games Sale Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One Game 80% DWG* Siegecraft Commander Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale SiNKR Xbox Play Anywhere 25% Cozy Games Sale Skate 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale Slime Rancher Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Cozy Games Sale Snooker Nation Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Cozy Games Sale SokoBunny Xbox One Game 35% Cozy Games Sale Splasher Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale Stories: The Path of Destinies & Omensight Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Cozy Games Sale Storm Boy Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Cozy Games Sale Strawberry Vinegar Xbox One Game 35% Cozy Games Sale SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 40% DWG* SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG* The Adventures of 00 Dilly Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale The Bridge Xbox One Game 85% Cozy Games Sale The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG* The Escapists 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG* The Gardens Between Xbox Game Pass 65% Cozy Games Sale THE LAST SCAPE Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Cozy Games Sale Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG* Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG* Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG* Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG* Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition Xbox One Game 55% DWG* Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 55% DWG* Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG* Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One Game 70% DWG* Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG* Top Run Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale Totally Reliable Delivery Service Xbox Game Pass 30% Cozy Games Sale Train Sim World 2020 Collector’s Edition Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale Transport Giant: Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale UFC 4 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 30% Spotlight Sale Ultra Hat Dimension Xbox One Game 35% Cozy Games Sale Unruly Heroes Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG* Wandersong Xbox Game Pass 40% Cozy Games Sale Warface: Breakout Xbox One Game 50% DWG* Warface: Breakout – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG* Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG* Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG* We Were Here Xbox One Game 75% Cozy Games Sale Weakless Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale Woodle Tree Adventures Xbox One Game 85% Cozy Games Sale Woven the Game Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Cozy Games Sale WWE 2K Battlegrounds Xbox One Game 25% DWG* WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG* XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Add-On 67% DWG* Youtubers Life – OMG Edition Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
Xbox 360: