Xbox games on sale for the week of October 20, 2020

by squallsnake on October 20, 2020
XBOX 360
18
0
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through October 26, 2020:

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
112th SeedXbox One Game30%Cozy Games Sale
39 Days to MarsXbox One Game33%Cozy Games Sale
6180 the moonXbox One Game50%Cozy Games Sale
A Fold ApartXbox One Game30%Cozy Games Sale
A Summer with the Shiba InuXbox One Game35%Cozy Games Sale
A Way OutXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Aaero: Complete EditionXbox One Game50%Cozy Games Sale
ADIOS AmigosXbox One X Enhanced80%Cozy Games Sale
AER – Memories of OldXbox One Game67%Cozy Games Sale
Agent A: A Puzzle In DisguiseXbox One X Enhanced80%Cozy Games Sale
American FugitiveXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
ArmelloXbox One Game60%Cozy Games Sale
Armello – Deluxe BundleXbox One Game60%Cozy Games Sale
AtomicropsXbox One Game25%DWG*
Battlefield V Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield V Year 2 EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
Bleed Complete BundleXbox One Game85%DWG*
Boom Ball 3 for KinectXbox One Game70%Cozy Games Sale
Brunswick Pro BilliardsXbox One X Enhanced25%Cozy Games Sale
Bunny ParkingXbox One Game35%Cozy Games Sale
Bus SimulatorXbox One Game33%Cozy Games Sale
Call of CthulhuXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Car Mechanic SimulatorXbox One Game45%Cozy Games Sale
Classic Snake AdventuresXbox One X Enhanced40%Cozy Games Sale
Clumsy RushXbox One X Enhanced30%Cozy Games Sale
Coffee TalkXbox One Game40%Cozy Games Sale
Construction Simulator 2 US – Console EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Cozy Games Sale
Construction Simulator 3 – Console EditionXbox One Game20%Cozy Games Sale
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!Xbox One Game60%Cozy Games Sale
Cyber ProtocolXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Demetrios – The BIG Cynical AdventureXbox One Game85%Spotlight Sale
Destiny 2: ForsakenAdd-On40%DWG*
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep + SeasonAdd-On50%DWG*
Destiny 2: Upgrade EditionAdd-On35%DWG*
Digerati Couch Co-Op Vol. 1Xbox One Game75%DWG*
Digerati Horror BundleXbox One Game75%DWG*
Dog DutyXbox One Game25%DWG*
Doodle Games Collector’s BundleXbox One Game67%Spotlight Sale
Doodle God: EvolutionXbox One Game60%DWG*
Double CrossXbox One Game75%Cozy Games Sale
Drawful 2Xbox One Game60%Cozy Games Sale
Elea – Episode 1Xbox One X Enhanced90%Spotlight Sale
EMMA: Lost in MemoriesXbox One Game30%Cozy Games Sale
Energy CycleXbox One Game50%Cozy Games Sale
Euro Fishing: Urban EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Cozy Games Sale
Evan’s RemainsXbox One X Enhanced20%Cozy Games Sale
Evoland Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Cozy Games Sale
F1 2019Xbox Game Pass75%DWG*
F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & ProstXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Factotum 90Xbox One Game80%Cozy Games Sale
Faery: Legends of AvalonXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Fallout 3Xbox One Backward Compatible70%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Broken SteelXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Mothership ZetaXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Operation AnchorageXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Point LookoutXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: The PittXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4Xbox One X Enhanced70%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: AutomatronAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: Contraptions WorkshopAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: Far HarborAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: Game Of The Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: Nuka-WorldAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: Season PassAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: Vault-Tec WorkshopAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: Wasteland WorkshopAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 76Xbox Game Pass60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 76: 1000 (+100 Bonus) AtomsAdd-On25%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 76: 2000 (+400 Bonus) AtomsAdd-On30%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 76: 4000 (+1000 Bonus) AtomsAdd-On35%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 76: 500 AtomsAdd-On20%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 76: Raiders & Settlers Content BundleAdd-On40%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 76: Raiders Content BundleAdd-On40%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 76: Settlers Content BundleAdd-On40%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe EditionXbox One Game50%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout New Vegas: Dead MoneyXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout New Vegas: Honest HeartsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout New Vegas: Lonesome RoadXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout: New Vegas (Back Compat)Xbox Game Pass70%Bombs Drop Sale
Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed PrinceXbox Play Anywhere90%Spotlight Sale
FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPIONXbox One Backward Compatible75%Spotlight Sale
FuzzBallXbox One Game50%Cozy Games Sale
Glass MasqueradeXbox One Game75%DWG*
Glass Masquerade Double PackXbox One Game67%Cozy Games Sale
Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 BundleXbox One Game70%DWG*
Gnomes Garden 3: The Thief of CastlesXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Golazo!Xbox One Game80%Cozy Games Sale
Golf With Your FriendsXbox Game Pass25%Cozy Games Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card BundleXbox One Game60%DWG*
HardCubeXbox One X Enhanced50%Cozy Games Sale
Helheim HassleXbox One X Enhanced20%Cozy Games Sale
Hero ExpressXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Hidden Through TimeXbox One Game30%Cozy Games Sale
House FlipperXbox One Game30%Cozy Games Sale
Industry Giant 2Xbox One Game60%Cozy Games Sale
Inferno 2+Xbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Infinite MinigolfXbox One Game60%Cozy Games Sale
InnerSpaceXbox One Game75%Cozy Games Sale
Jump, Step, StepXbox One Game50%Cozy Games Sale
LanterniumXbox One Game40%Cozy Games Sale
Lost WingXbox One Game30%Spotlight Sale
MachinariumXbox One Game60%Cozy Games Sale
Madden NFL 21Xbox One Game33%Spotlight Sale
Madden NFL 21 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SXbox One Game40%Spotlight Sale
Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SXbox One Game45%Spotlight Sale
Mars Power Industries DeluxeXbox Play Anywhere20%Cozy Games Sale
Merchant of the SkiesXbox One Game w/ Free Trial33%Cozy Games Sale
MotoGP 18Xbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Moving OutXbox Game Pass25%Cozy Games Sale
Mushroom QuestXbox One Game40%Cozy Games Sale
MX vs ATV All OutXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
MXGP ProXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Need For Speed HeatXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
Need for Speed PaybackXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Never Alone Arctic CollectionXbox One Game80%Cozy Games Sale
Nippon MarathonXbox One Game70%Cozy Games Sale
Obey MeXbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
Old Man’s JourneyXbox Play Anywhere50%Cozy Games Sale
OobletsXbox Game Preview20%Cozy Games Sale
Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass75%Spotlight Sale
Ori and the Will of the WispsXbox Game Pass33%Spotlight Sale
OutbreakXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Outbreak BundleXbox One Game50%DWG*
Outbreak: The New NightmareXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
PankapuXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Party PanicXbox One Game25%Cozy Games Sale
PC Building SimulatorXbox Play Anywhere50%Cozy Games Sale
Peaky Blinders: MastermindXbox One Game33%Spotlight Sale
PGA TOUR 2K21Xbox One X Enhanced15%DWG*
PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced15%DWG*
Ping ReduxXbox One X Enhanced25%Cozy Games Sale
Pipe Push ParadiseXbox One Game70%Cozy Games Sale
Pool Nation FXXbox One Game60%Cozy Games Sale
Professional Farmer 2017Xbox One Game60%Cozy Games Sale
Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold EditionXbox One Game60%Cozy Games Sale
Professional Farmer: American DreamXbox One Game50%Cozy Games Sale
Project CARS 3Xbox One Game30%DWG*
Project CARS 3 Deluxe EditionXbox One Game30%DWG*
Quatros OriginsXbox One Game50%Cozy Games Sale
Red Dead Redemption 2: Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%DWG*
RefunctXbox One X Enhanced70%Cozy Games Sale
RememoriedXbox One Game80%Cozy Games Sale
Road to BallhallaXbox One Game75%Cozy Games Sale
Roarr! Jurassic EditionXbox One Game60%Cozy Games Sale
RoundguardXbox One X Enhanced50%Cozy Games Sale
Seasons after FallXbox One Game80%DWG*
Seasons of the SamuraiXbox Play Anywhere50%Cozy Games Sale
Shiness: The Lightning KingdomXbox One Game80%DWG*
Siegecraft CommanderXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
SiNKRXbox Play Anywhere25%Cozy Games Sale
Skate 3Xbox One Backward Compatible75%Spotlight Sale
Slime RancherXbox One X Enhanced65%Cozy Games Sale
Snooker Nation ChampionshipXbox One X Enhanced60%Cozy Games Sale
SokoBunnyXbox One Game35%Cozy Games Sale
SplasherXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Stories: The Path of Destinies & Omensight BundleXbox One Game75%Cozy Games Sale
Storm BoyXbox One X Enhanced80%Cozy Games Sale
Strawberry VinegarXbox One Game35%Cozy Games Sale
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization LycorisXbox One Game w/ Free Trial40%DWG*
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe EditionXbox One Game30%DWG*
The Adventures of 00 DillyXbox One Game50%Cozy Games Sale
The BridgeXbox One Game85%Cozy Games Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate EditionXbox One Game67%DWG*
The Escapists 2Xbox Game Pass70%DWG*
The Gardens BetweenXbox Game Pass65%Cozy Games Sale
THE LAST SCAPEXbox One X Enhanced50%Cozy Games Sale
Titanfall 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon BreakpointXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold EditionXbox One Game55%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate EditionXbox One Game55%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The DivisionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise BundleXbox One Game70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Top RunXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Totally Reliable Delivery ServiceXbox Game Pass30%Cozy Games Sale
Train Sim World 2020 Collector’s EditionXbox One Game50%Cozy Games Sale
Transport Giant: Gold EditionXbox One Game60%Cozy Games Sale
UFC 4Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial30%Spotlight Sale
Ultra Hat DimensionXbox One Game35%Cozy Games Sale
Unruly HeroesXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
VampyrXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
WandersongXbox Game Pass40%Cozy Games Sale
Warface: BreakoutXbox One Game50%DWG*
Warface: Breakout – Deluxe EditionXbox One Game50%DWG*
Warhammer: Vermintide 2Xbox Game Pass75%DWG*
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
We Were HereXbox One Game75%Cozy Games Sale
WeaklessXbox One Game50%Cozy Games Sale
Woodle Tree AdventuresXbox One Game85%Cozy Games Sale
Woven the GameXbox One X Enhanced50%Cozy Games Sale
WWE 2K BattlegroundsXbox One Game25%DWG*
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One Game30%DWG*
XCOM 2: War of the ChosenAdd-On67%DWG*
Youtubers Life – OMG EditionXbox One Game60%Cozy Games Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Deadfall AdventuresBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Dogfight 1942Arcade80%DWG*
Dogfight 1942 Fire Over AfricaAdd-On67%DWG*
Dogfight 1942 Russia Under SiegeAdd-On67%DWG*
Faery: Legends of AvalonArcade80%DWG*
Fallout 3Backward Compatible70%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Broken SteelAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Mothership ZetaAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Operation: AnchorageAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Point LookoutAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: The PittAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout: New VegasBackward Compatible70%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout: New Vegas – Dead MoneyAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout: New Vegas – Honest HeartsAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout: New Vegas – Lonesome RoadAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout: New Vegas – Old World BluesAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fight Night ChampionBackward Compatible75%Spotlight Sale
MotoGP 15Games On Demand85%DWG*
Skate 3Backward Compatible75%Spotlight Sale
The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1Arcade75%DWG*
The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 2Add-On75%DWG*
The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 3Add-On75%DWG*
