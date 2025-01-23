X-Out: Resurfaced set to shoot up consoles in February 2025

After 35 years, one of Rainbow Arts’ finest pieces of home computer entertainment “resurfaces”.

ININ, Kritzelkratz 3000, and Ziggurat have collaborated to bring you the remake of a real shoot ‘em up classic of the Amiga era: X-Out: Resurfaced!

Go for an action-filled dive on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and Steam. Available for Digital Pre-order now on Nintendo eStore and PlayStation Store (Xbox very soon) at €19,99 and ready for the big plunge on February 20th.

90s Home Computer Excellence

The year is 1990, and the end of the home computer era is fast approaching, but Amiga, C64, and Atari ST still reign. Right at that time a fresh challenger to the sprawling shoot ‘em up space appears from the ocean deep: X-Out!

Build your Ship and ride the Synthwave!

Unlike its competitors X-Out dazzled its players with ominous underwater worlds, a synth-laden soundtrack from composer legend Chris Huelsbeck, and an innovative shop system, bringing variety, flexibility, and a high degree of replayability to the classic horizontal shoot ‘em up experience.

Bigger. Better. Resurfaced!

Some 35 years later, X-Out is coming back for the first time on modern platforms, massively improved and rebuilt from the ground up while preserving what made it great in the first place.

For X-Out: Resurfaced we didn’t just want to replicate the original but actually capture its spirit, so we added a – for the era – typical trainer menu: Knowing how unforgiving the original was and the remake still is, we provide some helpful cheats while giving a little nod to the home computer “scene”.

Another “absolute must” addition over the original is the new 2-player co-op (Steam Remote Play supported). There is nothing better than gaining an edge on the deep sea enemies by enlisting a trusty friend.

Finally, for the shoot ‘em up veterans and X-Out pros, Mirror mode will flip the script and provide a fresh new challenge.

To properly celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Rainbow Arts’ home computer masterpiece ININ has prepared a physical Special Edition filled with goodies, that can now be pre-ordered for €49.99 exclusively on ININgames.com!

X-Out: Resurfaced 35th Anniversary Special Edition contains:

Physical game for Nintendo Switch or Sony PlayStation 5

Original Soundtrack composed and remixed by the legendary Chris Hülsbeck on CD For a little sample of the soundtrack click here !

Colorful History Artbook featuring Interviews with the original Rainbow Arts Developers and helpful in-depth tips about the ships and weapons for new X-Out cadets Click here to download an exclusive sneak peek!

