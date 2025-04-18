Hegzis is a new puzzle game by EastAsiaSoft

Hegzis

Put your brain to the test across dozens of unique challenges in Hegzis, a chill hex-grid puzzle game presented in colorful 2D style! Select a stage from Serene Beach, Whispering Forest and more, then progress through multiple levels in each world, placing pieces of connected hexes to form lines in any direction.

As you rotate pieces and fill lines to connect all the way across, hexes will disappear and increase your score. But be careful not to block yourself in! Use special tools to fill gaps or clear away unwanted hexes and make room for more. The better you think things through and efficiently place your hexes, the better bonuses you will receive. Unlock new stages or return to cleared ones to improve your score!

-Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
-Release date: April 23, 2025
-Price: US$4.99 / €4.99
-Enjoy colorful stages where you arrange puzzle pieces on a hex grid!
-Clear lines in multiple directions to make room for new pieces.
-Rotate pieces to fit into available hex spaces!
-Use special tools to clear unwanted hexes.
-Unlock new themed stages as you progress!

