WWF Betrayal (GBC) isn’t a wrestling game

WWF Betrayal GBC

WWF Betrayal on Gameboy Color isn’t actually a wresting game; it is a side scrolling brawler!
There are four wrestlers but they all have the same moves and awesome manly strutting walk. The animation is fluid, as is expected for a Wayforward game, but there is only a punch and kick. No super moves or anything. There also is no 2-player link cable support. Still, it is cool that Wayforward took this license and did something different with it. The boss fights are really cheap and difficult though.

There is no save feature but there is a password system if you wanted to jump to the end (because the boss fights are super cheap).

