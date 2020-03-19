Wurroom coming to Vita and Switch in April 2020

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Wurroom will be released on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Vita on April 1, 2020 for $1.

Wurroom is an interactive art experience born in the minds of two holographic entities: Michael Rfdshir and Serge Bulat. It is designed to reveal things about ourselves and measure our imagination.

You are just a Hand, lost in the undefined hyper wonderland, where visions, thoughts, and ideas from your subconscious, intermix with the fragments of “other”, inexperienced worlds.



Wait… am I… just a hand??? Or am I the leading force behind all this, the one that could shake the core of this strange place?!



Everything you see in Wurroom is handmade; the claymated universe brought to live by stop-frame animation. The music is the gluing force and the true master of this extraordinary world. Once you close your eyes, the world becomes you.