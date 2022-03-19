Wonder Boy Returns Remix getting physical release by Strictly Limited Games

by SquallSnake on March 19, 2022
Wonder Boy Returns Collectors
Contents

Wonder Boy Returns Remix will soon get a special limited release! Strictly Limited Games is happy to announce the pre-order start of the Limited and the Collector’s Edition (Nintendo Switch) for March 20th. The game together with some special physical collectibles will be available at the Strictly Limited Games Store

The Wonder Boy adventures have a long history. In 1986, players first accompanied the young hero on his journey in the side-scrolling action game. Over time, the legendary adventures have delighted many fans of all generations. And so, in Wonder Boy Returns Remix, you’ll join Boy/Tom-Tom once again on his quest to save his girlfriend! The HD remake of the legendary and iconic original Wonder Boy adventure was rearranged and greatly improved by Wonder Boy creator Ryuichi Nishizawa and features a beautiful anime-inspired style, an awesome soundtrack and special features! Now, Strictly Limited Games is making a boxed Nintendo Switch version available for the very first time.

Experience an ultimate classic of video game history!

  • Modern HD, anime-inspired graphic style
  • Bright visual effects and smooth animations
  • Superior soundtrack compositions and sound effects
  • 2 playable characters: Boy/Tom-Tom & Tina/Tanya
  • Improved gameplay and interface compared to the original

Limited & Collector’s Edition

Some might remember the special editions of Wonder Boy Returns that were released in a limited quantity by Strictly Limited Games for PS4 only, a few years ago. Now Nintendo Switch owners can finally also get their hands on the Wonder Boy Returns Remix special editions, including awesome collectibles. Available for pre-order March 20th!

The Limited Edition (Nintendo Switch) will be available for €29.99,  limited to 3,000 copies worldwide. 

Also available is a highly limited Collector’s Edition (Nintendo Switch) with quality physical collectibles, including:

  • Collector’s Edition Box
  • Tom-Tom Keychain
  • Stylish Tote Bag
  • Postcard Set of 2 
  • Reversible Artwork Poster
  • Character Sticker Sheet
  • Original Soundtrack CD
  • A colorful manual 

The Collector’s Edition will be available for €54.99, limited to 2,000 copies

