Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World is now available on PS5, XSX, and PC

Bliss Brain Co., Ltd announce the launch of “Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World” on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Microsoft Store). This beloved action-adventure title, which is already available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam, has been optimized for the latest generation of gaming platforms.

Asha, a young warrior who has just begun her journey, finds herself entangled in a grave incident that threatens the very existence of her world. Four spirits have been imprisoned by an invader bent on conquering Monster World. Tasked by Queen Praprill to rescue the spirits, Asha embarks on an adventure alongside Pepelogoo, a mysterious creature she encounters in the royal capital of Rapadana. Together, Asha and Pepelogoo overcome numerous challenges. Can these two heroes save their world?

Run through countless stages with your blue companion, Pepelogoo, and save Monster World! The adventure of the young warrior Asha and her mysterious partner Pepelogoo begins!

Fluid and Accessible Side-Scrolling Action: Experience fast-paced, challenging action that’s been finely tuned for easy retries, encouraging players to jump back into the fray.

Grab, Throw, and Glide with Your Blue Partner, Pepelogoo: A unique highlight of this title is the diverse range of actions utilizing the mysterious creature, Pepelogoo. Enjoy unique gameplay mechanics such as gliding while holding onto Pepelogoo, performing double jumps, and activating switches in distant locations.

Diverse Action Stages: Traverse across various captivating environments including plateaus, volcanoes, ice worlds, and sky-high realms, all alongside Pepelogoo.

Explore a Vast World: The expansive world is brimming with unknown encounters, events, and discoveries. Even after clearing a stage, revisiting it might unveil new secrets!

Power Up and Conquer Challenges: Enhance your attack and defense by acquiring items and equipment. Prepare yourself to face formidable foes!

Legendary Developers Reunited: This full remake of the 90s action RPG masterpiece, Monster World IV, brings together the original development team! Enjoy Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World reborn with fresh visuals, new sound, and modern tuning.

Product Information

Release Date: July 3, 2025

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Store)

Supported Languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese

Official Website: blissbrain.co.jp/wb-asha-in-mw-E/

Also available now on: Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Steam.