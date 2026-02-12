Wii-to-DS Link – Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Adventure Series (WiiWare, Japan)

Wii-to-DS Pokemon Mystery Dungeon

There were three Japan-exclusive WiiWare Pokemon Mystery Dungeon games: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Let’s Go! Stormy Adventure Squad, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Go For It! Light Adventure Squad, and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Keep Going! Blazing Adventure Squad (fire, water, electric). This trilogy is often referred to as the Adventure Squad series (2009).

Chunsoft included a unique feature for all three of these digital games – a Nintendo DS can be used as the controller with touch screen support. Using the DS gives the player easier access to the game’s many options, attacks, and features thanks to the touch screen and more buttons. However, using the gated analog stick of the nunchuk provides easier controller for angles.

