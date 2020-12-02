Whimsical point-and-click puzzle game When the Past was Around will release on consoles mid-December

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

From the teams that brought cult hits Coffee Talk and A Raven Monologue, Indonesian developer Mojiken and Indie publisher, Chorus Worldwide proudly present When the Past was Around, a whimsical point-and-click puzzle game about love, loss and letting go. Prepare for your soul to be touched and your heart to be warmed When the Past was Around launches for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in mid-December.

The game offers a wordless yet profound narrative experience and features heart-wrenching moments to move players of all ages. When the Past was Around invites gamers to gather clues, solve puzzles and unravel secrets buried deep within the protagonist’s memory. Award-winning violin music accompanies you as you explore Eda’s world, as she re-traces the steps of her lost love within her memories.

When the Past was Around won the coveted Best Game Award at this year’s Gamescom Indie Arena Booth. Original music, composed by Masdito “ittou” Bachtiar, also won Best Audio at this year’s Taipei Game Show Indie Game Award.

Features:

▪ Pictures Paint a Thousand Words – Experience the game’s story not through words or dialogue, but through beautifully hand-drawn art created by talented Indonesian artist, Brigitta Rena.

▪ A Short, Sweet, Whimsical Journey – Explore a bittersweet tale between a girl and her love in disjointed rooms of memories through time.

▪ Personal and Relatable – A game about overcoming the past and finding yourself.

▪ Brain Teasing Puzzles – Solve intriguing puzzles to uncover the story.

▪ Award-Winning Music – Atmospheric violin music accompanies you from moments of peace to heart-wrenching sadness.