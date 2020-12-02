Whimsical point-and-click puzzle game When the Past was Around will release on consoles mid-December

by SquallSnake on December 2, 2020
Playstation 4
2
0
previous article
Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons coming to Switch soon - trailer here
next article
Unhatched – Puzzle Adventure Card Game (Switch) Review
Contents

From the teams that brought cult hits Coffee Talk and A Raven Monologue, Indonesian developer Mojiken and Indie publisher, Chorus Worldwide proudly present When the Past was Around, a whimsical point-and-click puzzle game about love, loss and letting go. Prepare for your soul to be touched and your heart to be warmed When the Past was Around launches for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in mid-December.

The game offers a wordless yet profound narrative experience and features heart-wrenching moments to move players of all ages. When the Past was Around invites gamers to gather clues, solve puzzles and unravel secrets buried deep within the protagonist’s memory. Award-winning violin music accompanies you as you explore Eda’s world, as she re-traces the steps of her lost love within her memories.

When the Past was Around won the coveted Best Game Award at this year’s Gamescom Indie Arena Booth. Original music, composed by Masdito “ittou” Bachtiar, also won Best Audio at this year’s Taipei Game Show Indie Game Award.

Features:
▪ Pictures Paint a Thousand Words – Experience the game’s story not through words or dialogue, but through beautifully hand-drawn art created by talented Indonesian artist, Brigitta Rena.
▪ A Short, Sweet, Whimsical Journey – Explore a bittersweet tale between a girl and her love in disjointed rooms of memories through time.
▪ Personal and Relatable – A game about overcoming the past and finding yourself.
▪ Brain Teasing Puzzles – Solve intriguing puzzles to uncover the story.
▪ Award-Winning Music – Atmospheric violin music accompanies you from moments of peace to heart-wrenching sadness.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
Chorus Worldwide GamesNewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (Swi...
8.0
9
 
Unhatched – Puzzle Adventure Card Game (Switch) Review
7.5
 
REKT! High Octane Stunts (PC) Review with stream
7.5
Platforms
 
REKT! High Octane Stunts (PC) Review with stream
 
Rebel Galaxy Outlaw (PC) Review with Stream
 
Electro Ride: The Neon Racing has a Nintendo Switch release date
 
Defentron is an upcoming 3D tower defense set in an 80’s-like virtual universe
 
Psycho Wolf (PC), a cartoonish action game in the vein of Don’t Starve, now available
View All
Latest News
      
 

Whimsical point-and-click puzzle game When the Past was Around will release on consoles mid-December

by SquallSnake on December 2, 2020
From the teams that brought cult hits Coffee Talk and A Raven Monologue, Indonesian developer Mojiken and Indie publisher, Chorus Worldwide proudly present When the Past was Around, a whimsical point-and-click puzzle game about love, loss and letting go. [...]
2
 

Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons coming to Switch soon – trailer here

by SquallSnake on December 1, 2020
CIRCLE Entertainment and Rideon’s tactical RPG series will return on Nintendo Switch in December 2020. Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons will launch on December 17th. Like the previous Mercenaries titles, players can expect quality [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums