Wadjet Eye’s Primordia scheduled for March Switch release – trailer here

by SquallSnake on January 27, 2022
Primordia
Life has ceased. Man is but a myth. And now, even the machines have begun to fail. Explore a wasteland of rust and ruin, full of malfunctioning robots, mysterious devices, and ancient secrets. At its heart lies Metropol — the world’s last city — where a power-hungry foe awaits.

What happened to the humans, and what fate awaits the robots who outlived them? Find out on March 2 when Primordia releases for Nintendo Switch.

The android Horatio Nullbuilt spends his days studying the Book of Man, sparring with his sarcastic sidekick Crispin, and tinkering with the airship they call home — but their peaceful existence is destroyed when a rogue robot steals the power source they need to survive. Their search for energy will reveal buried truths about Metropol, mankind, and Horatio himself, with the story’s ultimate conclusion depending on the path you take and the choices you make.

Primordia has achieved cult-classic status since its original PC release, with its point-and-click adventure gameplay, integrated hint system, multi-solution puzzles, and automatic note-taking and mapping making it a favorite of players of all experience levels. For completionists, alternate endings, a developer commentary mode, and hidden secrets await on a second playthrough.

Developed by Wormwood Studios and published by Wadjet Eye Games, Primordia will be the second adventure game from Wadjet Eye’s catalog to release on Nintendo Switch.

