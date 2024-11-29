Victory Heat Rally coming to Switch in December

Victory Heat Rally

This just in: developer Skydevilpalm and publisher Playtonic Friends announced that, following the launches on PC and mobile, Victory Heat Rally will finally be launching on Nintendo Switch on 12 December, 2024!

Power slide at breakneck speeds through a dynamic & vibrant 2.5D world, brought to life with pixel perfect visuals. Crank up the volume with a soundtrack featuring banging beats, scorching guitar solos & high octane energy that really bring the heat to Victory Heat Rally.

Select your star driver and become one with your machine. Challenge yourself & friends-turned-rivals across a variety of game modes. Experience the high speed action and non-stop drifting thrills either solo or in up to 4-player split screen.

-SELECT YOUR SUPERSTAR – With 12 super-star drivers & their machines to choose from, who will you blaze a path to victory with?
-SOLO OR AGAINST FRIENDS – Go for the gold in the extensive single player championship, jump in for a quick-fire Arcade Grand Prix, race against up to 3 friends, or take on the time trial mode and set some new world records.
-WORLD TOUR – Victory Heat Rally features dozens of stages across 12 unique environments. From the sun-drenched beaches of Baytona Beach to the glacial tundras of Frostbite Harbor, you’ll be breaking speed limits across the globe.
-STYLE MEETS PERFORMANCE – Express your personal style with exchangeable performance parts & paint jobs, assemble a ride that feels your own!

