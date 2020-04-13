Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen gets a new trailer

Enjoy a magnficent tale of destiny along with strategic gameplay in Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen, coming to PS4 and PS Vita (digital only) in May 26 in North America and May 29 in Europe and Oceania.
Execute chain attacks, think ahead with Forecast or backtrack with Rewind, and utilize items, magic, and unit types to turn the fight in your favor!
