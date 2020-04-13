Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen gets a new trailer

by squallsnake on April 13, 2020
Playstation 4
5
0
previous article
In Other Waters (Switch) Review
Contents

Enjoy a magnficent tale of destiny along with strategic gameplay in Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen, coming to PS4 and PS Vita (digital only) in May 26 in North America and May 29 in Europe and Oceania.

Execute chain attacks, think ahead with Forecast or backtrack with Rewind, and utilize items, magic, and unit types to turn the fight in your favor! 

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, RPG, Strategy, Vita
NewsNIS AmericaPS4Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallenvita
, , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
In Other Waters (Switch) Review
3.0
6
 
Fury Unleashed (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.5
 
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late|cl-r| (PS4) Review
8.5
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Fallout 76: Wastelanders update launching for free on all platforms
 
Puzzler ZHED getting Switch and PC ports from mobile
 
Frenetic aerial combat shooter Jet Lancer to release in May on Switch and PC
 
3D puzzle platformer Tin & Kuna coming to consoles and PC in the fall
 
LUNA The Shadow Dust (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 

Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen gets a new trailer

by squallsnake on April 13, 2020
Enjoy a magnficent tale of destiny along with strategic gameplay in Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen, coming to PS4 and PS Vita (digital only) in May 26 in North America and May 29 in Europe and Oceania. Execute chain attacks, think ahead with [...]
5
 

Ministry of Broadcast is coming to Switch – trailer here. Also get a free code for A Robot Named Fight.

by squallsnake on April 9, 2020
Hitcents’ Orwellian cinematic platformer,  Ministry of Broadcast (MoB), is coming to Nintendo Switch at a time when the game’s subject matter is more relevant than ever. Available on the Nintendo eShop on April 30th (retail version to follow), MoB has [...]
31
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums