Undead Darlings: No Cure for Love available now on Switch and PS4

by squallsnake on October 22, 2020
Playstation 4
5
0
Contents

Sekai Games, with developer Mr.Tired Media, present the dungeon-crawler, turn-based, combat and visual novel hybrid Undead Darlings ~no cure for love~, which is now available on Nintendo Switch and PS4!

Journey with a crew of six half-zombie girls as you crawl through dungeons, beating up twisted creatures that were born from the fall of society, and ultimately deliver the only known cure for what ails your party members to a place where it can be mass-produced!

Your role as Reggie is to be the girls’ loot donkey and carry the things they find in dungeons. Since Reggie is a human, the girls will prevent him from getting infected by fighting in the front lines! Go for it!

Exploit multiple enemy weaknesses simultaneously in the unique Exponential Exploitation battle mechanic! Increase your damage multiplier and utilize it for a one-time attack that can deal tremendous damage! Set up custom battle strategies with the Macro function! Use this wisely in tandem with the EE System to create efficient tactics against your current roster of foes!

Key Features:

  • Explore a multitude of complex post-apocalyptic dungeons—a total of over 20 huge floors to explore!
  •  Discover loot, secret event scenes based on your current battle party, and more!
  • Six playable, awesome half-zombie girls lead the charge!
  • Nine endings based on your choices and how close you grow with the characters!
  • No currency or stores exist in the post-apocalypse, so you will need to fill up your war chest by finding loot in dungeons. Be careful, though—weaponry will break if used too much!
  • Plus much, much more!
