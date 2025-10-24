Ultimate Zombie Defense now on PS and Xbox

Ultimate Zombie Defense, a shooter blending survival horror and tactical elements, is now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as of October 23. The game is already available on PC and features a robust base-building system. PlayStation 5 players can join in on December 4, 2025.

Developed by the independent Terror Dog Studio, the game first debuted on PC, where players received it warmly, sitting at 86% positive reviews on Steam (around 1,400 reviews). Ultimate Games S.A. handled the console adaptation and publishing.

Build bases, blast undead, and hold the line!

Ultimate Zombie Defense mixes fast top-down shooting with survival horror elements and deep base construction. Set up fences, sandbags, barbed wire, turrets, and mines to keep the undead at bay.

You take on the role of an elite soldier sent into areas overrun by a deadly plague. The fight takes place in a European city and its nearby countryside, both sealed off due to the infection. Your mission is clear: find and eliminate the source of the zombie outbreak.

Gear up with a wide range of weapons, including a shotgun, grenade launcher, flamethrower, minigun, and more. Get ready to battle 12 types of zombies and unique bosses.

Ultimate Zombie Defense – Key Features:

Hardcore shooter Survival horror elements Deep base-building system 8 unique playable characters 12 zombie types and unique bosses

The Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S release is set for October 23, 2025. The PlayStation 5 version arrives on December 4, 2025. The standard console price is $7.99 / €7.99 (or regional equivalent).