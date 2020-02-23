Ultimate Games S.A. just released two new Switch eShop games that involve fish and horror

by squallsnake on February 23, 2020
Switch
4
0
Ultimate Games S.A. released two new games on Nintendo Switch: Fishing Adventure and Otherworldly. These games launched 2-21-20.

Fishing Adventure

The creators of Fishing Adventure propose a relaxing approach to fishing. Players will find here over 30 fish species and 7 large fisheries, which represent the actual locations from different corners of the world. Additionally, interesting fishing tasks and tournaments are also prepared. This game was originally released on PC.

Otherworldly

This title was created for fans of unconventional horror. MrCiastku, an independent developer, is responsible for the creation of Otherworldly. It is known, among other things, for the horror Shadows 2: Perfidia which was also released on Nintendo Switch.

The action of Otherworldly is set in dark and mysterious dungeons. The player’s goal is to find gold and other legendary treasures. The gameplay is based mainly on avoiding traps and monsters. It is, therefore, crucial to avoid threats, which may require a lot of dexterity as well as strong nerves.

