Twin-Stick shooter The Crackpet Show coming to Switch and PC in December 2022

Get ready to make a name for yourself in the most bizarre TV show ever aired! Publisher Ravenage Games and Developer Vixa Games have announced that gory rogue-lite shoot-em-up The Crackpet Show will launch December 15 for Switch and PC via Steam. Choose from a roster of mutated animals and compete in a violent TV show to earn precious likes, sweet sponsorships and celebrity status. The full launch of The Crackpet Show will feature a new game mode called Endless, a full campaign with a final boss, jazz funk tunes perfect for any well-intentioned killing spree, and a new main theme created by Jerome Rossen – the original composer of Happy Tree Friends!

In The Crackpet Show’s new Endless Mode, contestants will choose their beast, select a class and dive paws-first into never-ending slaughter with wave after wave of enemies and bosses to disembowel. Keep your eyes on your loadout, perks and special items. Clean out rooms, find the build that best suits your playstyle, and climb the leaderboard to claim your fame. Want to enlist the help of accomplices? Four players can team up via couch co-op or remote play functionality for the ultimate muppet massacre.



Every cult classic TV show needs a good theme song. Thankfully, Jerome Rossen, composer behind every single note in every single episode of the totally kid-friendly Happy Tree Friends, has composed the main theme of The Crackpet Show. The tune perfectly compliments the new in-game jazz funk tracks that make homicide a delight.



“It’s been super fun writing theme music for The Crackpet Show,” says Jerome. “The characters are hilarious. You pick your favorite one, then try to blow everyone else to bits! The gameplay is cool. In a way, it picks up where the Happy Tree Friends left off!”



The Crackpet Show on Switch and PC via Steam will also feature a full campaign with new skins for characters, refreshed minibosses, new decorations and room layouts, new guns, new perks, and a final episode with a final boss you’ll never see coming. We hope you visited the vet recently. An epic, bloody fight for likes and fame awaits!



Switch owners can expect to enjoy the same power trip-inducing experience as their friends on PC. Play together with only one console at home or on the go! Paint the corners of your handheld’s screen deep red as you blast away foes and become the most admired animal mutant the world has ever known. We recommend giving couch co-op a whirl with friends (or a nice stranger, if you can find one). Endless mode is especially fun – just don’t assault anyone in real life when you die early.



“We’ve introduced a ton of incredible content for The Crackpet Show’s biggest fans during the game’s Steam Early Access period, including new playable animal mutants, incredibly brutal guns, loads of new items and perks, a slot machine with beautiful dope skins, new rooms and layouts, new episodes with unique bosses, and much more,” says Robert Fijałkowski, PR/Marketing Manager at Vixa Games. “The Crackpet Show’s full launch on PC and Switch will mark an incredible milestone for our team and community. We can’t wait to unshackle this hysterical mad world on December 15.”



