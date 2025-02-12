Twin-stick shooter I See Red coming to Switch

RedDeer.Games announces a new launch date for the highly anticipated twin-stick roguelike shooter I See Red on Nintendo Switch. Originally slated for release on February 6th, the game will now be available on February 26th, 2024. This brief delay ensures players receive the most polished and intense experience possible.

I See Red throws players into a chaotic, visceral journey of vengeance across the galaxy. With its unique monochromatic red art style, destructible environments, and adrenaline-fueled combat, this game guarantees a high-octane adventure where no enemy is safe.

As a lone warrior driven by rage, you’ll tear through enemy forces, wreaking havoc in a beautifully brutal setting – reminiscent of cinematic classics of sci-fi horror genre.

Developed by Whiteboard Games and published by RedDeer.Games, I See Red has already captivated PC players with its dynamic gameplay, powerful storytelling, and intense action sequences. Now, you, Nintendo Switch users will soon be able to experience the heart-pounding battles and raw emotions of this gripping revenge story.

The Nintendo Switch version of I See Red brings with it the same unrelenting action, featuring fluid twin-stick shooting mechanics, procedurally generated encounters, and an immersive score that amplifies every moment of destruction. You will face increasingly formidable enemies, forcing you to adapt, strategize, and unleash your fury in exhilarating ways.