Twin-stick shooter I See Red coming to Switch

News Switch
0 36 Views
I See Red

RedDeer.Games announces a new launch date for the highly anticipated twin-stick roguelike shooter I See Red on Nintendo Switch. Originally slated for release on February 6th, the game will now be available on February 26th, 2024. This brief delay ensures players receive the most polished and intense experience possible.

I See Red throws players into a chaotic, visceral journey of vengeance across the galaxy. With its unique monochromatic red art style, destructible environments, and adrenaline-fueled combat, this game guarantees a high-octane adventure where no enemy is safe. 

As a lone warrior driven by rage, you’ll tear through enemy forces, wreaking havoc in a beautifully brutal setting – reminiscent of cinematic classics of sci-fi horror genre.

Developed by Whiteboard Games and published by RedDeer.Games, I See Red has already captivated PC players with its dynamic gameplay, powerful storytelling, and intense action sequences. Now, you, Nintendo Switch users will soon be able to experience the heart-pounding battles and raw emotions of this gripping revenge story.

The Nintendo Switch version of I See Red brings with it the same unrelenting action, featuring fluid twin-stick shooting mechanics, procedurally generated encounters, and an immersive score that amplifies every moment of destruction. You will face increasingly formidable enemies, forcing you to adapt, strategize, and unleash your fury in exhilarating ways.

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Rabbit Raid

Pixel platformer Rabbit Raid coming to consoles soon

Feb 12, 2025 33 Views
Moe Waifu H Fantasy

Moe Waifu H Fantasy is a new low-cost rhythm game coming to Playstation

Feb 12, 2025 30 Views
Stunt Flyer

Arcade flyer Stunt Flyer set for Switch release

Feb 12, 2025 42 Views
Super Jagger Bomb 2 Go East

Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East headed to consoles

Feb 8, 2025 137 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums