Twin-stick roguelite Revita now available on PC, Switch soon

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Solo developer Benjamin Kiefer aka BenStar and publisher Dear Villagers (The Forgotten City, ScourgeBringer) have today revealed that their twin-stick roguelite platformer Revita will come out of Steam Early Access and launch on the Switch eShop April 21st. The Steam Early Access version’s price will increase to $16.99 / €16,99 / £13,49 on March 18th.

In Revita players must climb an ominous Clocktower through a series of procedurally-generated rooms and past challenging boss fights on their way to reclaiming their lost memory. Along the way players will be able to exchange health for randomised upgrades as the game dares them to live on a razor’s edge!



This official release includes all of the content added to Steam Early Access over the past year, including new starting guns, NPCs, enemies, relics, hats, and levels. Finally players will be able to reach the conclusion of the nameless child’s ascent through the Clocktower.

“Revita has been a passion project of mine for over five years now, as it combines twitchy arcade-inspired combat with roguelike mechanics and risky decision making, as you decide what is and isn’t worth trading your HP for,” said BenStar aka Benjamin Kiefer, developer of Revita. “We’ve received loads of useful feedback from players on Steam Early Access, and we think fans and newcomers alike will be delighted by all the content we’ve crammed into the full game. There will be surprises at every turn!”



“We’re all big fans of roguelites around here and Revita has the polish, inventiveness, and charm to make it stand apart from the rest,” said Guillaume Jamet, Head of Publishing for Dear Villagers. “It’s so fast, tense, addictive, and really nails the chunky arcade feel required to bring a twin-stick shooter to life. That it’s also overflowing with content and customization options keeps it fresh for months on end!”

Feature List: