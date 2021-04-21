Twin-stick puzzle platformer World-Splitter is now available on PS4 and Switch – Xbox One later

338 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Publisher Bumble3ee Interactive and developer NeoBird have announced that twin-stick puzzle platformer World-Splitter is now available on Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam. The Xbox one version will be released later this year.

World-Splitter includes plenty of brain-twisting content for puzzle enthusiasts, including a roughly 10-hour single-player campaign with 60 different mind-boggling stages, 10 local two player co-op missions for pairs, settings for restricted win conditions, a medal system, time-based challenges for speedrunners, and more.

“World-Splitter fuses intelligent enigma with approachable, imaginative design that anyone can enjoy,” says Martin Schiele, CEO at NeoBird. “We hope puzzle fans spend hours shifting rifts to find perfect solutions, that co-op players share a laugh while putting their heads together, and that speedrunners experience the thrill of completing a stage one millisecond faster than their closest rival.”

Players must use a twin-stick control scheme to smartly position and rotate dimensions while figuring out a route to each stage’s exit. As they progress from one level to the next, they must use interactive objects like levers, mechanical platforms, portals, and gravity fields to save as many critters as they can while avoiding enemies.

World-Splitter is out now for $19.99 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.