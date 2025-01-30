Turret shooter Genome Guardian coming to Switch

News Switch
0 44 Views
Genome Guardian

Genome Guardian, a top-down roguelite turret shooter, will be launching on Nintendo Switch on February 6. The game is already available on Steam since May last year.

Genome Guardian is a fast-paced shooter set in a microscopic world where players craft hybrid bioweapons, unlock perks, and tackle diverse game modes.

With extensive customization and accessibility settings, it delivers a polished and immersive experience.

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Playism Game Show Mini

See upcoming PLAYISM games with their Game Show Mini showcase

Jan 30, 2025 36 Views
Tap Wizard 2

Tap Wizard 2 coming to switch

Jan 30, 2025 39 Views
PS+ Feb 2025

These are the free Playstation games for February 2025

Jan 30, 2025 53 Views
Agent Fall

EastAsiaSoft set to release retro action shooter Agent Fall on consoles

Jan 23, 2025 238 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums