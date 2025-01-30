Turret shooter Genome Guardian coming to Switch

Genome Guardian, a top-down roguelite turret shooter, will be launching on Nintendo Switch on February 6. The game is already available on Steam since May last year.
Genome Guardian is a fast-paced shooter set in a microscopic world where players craft hybrid bioweapons, unlock perks, and tackle diverse game modes.
With extensive customization and accessibility settings, it delivers a polished and immersive experience.
Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast.
