Truck Driving now available on Switch

Truck Driving, a relaxed and accessible game about driving a truck and delivering cargo, is now available on Nintendo Switch. The title stands out for its simple gameplay and easy-to-learn controls. The game launched on Nintendo consoles on August 28, 2025.

Truck Driving was developed by French studio TapNation, known for its casual and hyper-casual games. The studio previously released Thief Puzzle and Giant Rush on Nintendo Switch. The Switch version of Truck Driving was prepared and published by Ultimate Games S.A.

In Truck Driving, players steer their truck through relatively simple routes to reach the destination and deliver cargo. The gameplay is straightforward, with intuitive and beginner-friendly controls.

Driving requires avoiding obstacles, making turns, and parking in the right spot. Success depends on smooth, precise handling. The game also features a selection of different truck models to choose from.

Truck Driving – Key Features:

Relaxing truck driving gameplay Cargo delivery challenges Simple and accessible controls Multiple trucks to choose from Casual fun for all ages

The release date for Truck Driving on Nintendo Switch was set for August 28, 2025.