Truck Driving now available on Switch

News Switch
0 6 Views
Truck Driving

Truck Driving, a relaxed and accessible game about driving a truck and delivering cargo, is now available on Nintendo Switch. The title stands out for its simple gameplay and easy-to-learn controls. The game launched on Nintendo consoles on August 28, 2025.

Truck Driving was developed by French studio TapNation, known for its casual and hyper-casual games. The studio previously released Thief Puzzle and Giant Rush on Nintendo Switch. The Switch version of Truck Driving was prepared and published by Ultimate Games S.A.

In Truck Driving, players steer their truck through relatively simple routes to reach the destination and deliver cargo. The gameplay is straightforward, with intuitive and beginner-friendly controls.

Driving requires avoiding obstacles, making turns, and parking in the right spot. Success depends on smooth, precise handling. The game also features a selection of different truck models to choose from.

Truck Driving – Key Features:

Relaxing truck driving gameplay
Cargo delivery challenges
Simple and accessible controls
Multiple trucks to choose from
Casual fun for all ages

The release date for Truck Driving on Nintendo Switch was set for August 28, 2025.

Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at  |  + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Uboat

UBOAT now available on Xbox, PS soon

Aug 27, 2025 96 Views
Sept 2025 PS+

These are the free Playstation games for September 2025

Aug 27, 2025 94 Views
Mad Skills BMX 2

Mad Skills BMX 2 (Switch) Review

Aug 22, 2025 441 Views
Gumball in Trick or Treat Land

Mega Cat announces new Gameboy Color game Gumball in Trick-Or-Treat Land

Aug 21, 2025 599 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums