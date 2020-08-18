Torchlight III coming this fall to consoles, Switch version to get exclusive pet

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Perfect World Entertainment and Echtra Games are excited to announce that Torchlight III, the light-hearted and fast-paced dungeon crawler for casual and core ARPG fans, will officially launch this fall on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Those who purchase the Nintendo Switch version, will also be granted an exclusive Red Fairy pet. The full release of Torchlight III will feature all of Torchlight’s signature gameplay mechanics, including satisfying hack and slash combat, epic loot drops and the beloved pet system that captured the hearts of ARPG fans. This grand adventure will also introduce new features, including three epic acts, fully customizable forts, unique Relic subclasses and a challenging new end game experience that will keep players coming back for more well after the campaign has been completed.

“To bring Torchlight III to the Nintendo Switch has been a top ask from our fans, and we’re thrilled to fulfill this wish,” said Max Schaefer, CEO of Echtra Games and co-founder of the Torchlight franchise. “With Torchlight III being one of the most accessible games in the ARPG genre and an excellent entry point into the Torchlight universe, Torchlight III will be a fun pick-up-and-play adventure on this platform.”

In Torchlight III, it’s been a century since the events of Torchlight II, where the great heroes of old defeated The Dark Alchemist and sealed the Netherlord’s heart inside the Clockwork Core. The heroes brought peace to the world of Novastraia, but now the Ember Empire finds itself on the brink of collapse as it’s under threat of invasion against the Netherim and its allies. To save Novastraia, Torchlight III players will need to gather their wits and brave the frontier in search of fame, glory, and new adventures to become the legends the world needs them to be.

Below is a detailed list of features for the full release of Torchlight III:

Travel the Frontier : Players can explore the wilderness, party with friends, gather materials to craft loot, use magical maps to enter unknown dungeons, or show off their spoils in town! There’s always something to do in the new frontier.

: Players can explore the wilderness, party with friends, gather materials to craft loot, use magical maps to enter unknown dungeons, or show off their spoils in town! There’s always something to do in the new frontier. Build & Upgrade Your Fort : It’s time to rebuild! Players will enjoy their very own account-based fort, where they can upgrade gear, and make renovations to show it off to their friends and the world. The game allows them to build monuments of power, pet stables, and more!

: It’s time to rebuild! Players will enjoy their very own account-based fort, where they can upgrade gear, and make renovations to show it off to their friends and the world. The game allows them to build monuments of power, pet stables, and more! Choose a Relic : Relics are objects of great power that grant players a suite of active skills and passive skills. Players will choose one of five of these at the beginning of their journey and level them up along with their primary class abilities. The relic is an important part of a character’s strategy – choose wisely!

: Relics are objects of great power that grant players a suite of active skills and passive skills. Players will choose one of five of these at the beginning of their journey and level them up along with their primary class abilities. The relic is an important part of a character’s strategy – choose wisely! Collect Epic Gear : Whether it’s armor, weapons, dyes, recipes, ember cores, or even new pets … there’s always more to find as adventurers battle through dungeons and take on dangerous foes. Every randomly-generated area can be replayed over and over again since each instance brings different items. Those who want even more epic gear can take on a contract to earn Fame and unlock elite items.

: Whether it’s armor, weapons, dyes, recipes, ember cores, or even new pets … there’s always more to find as adventurers battle through dungeons and take on dangerous foes. Every randomly-generated area can be replayed over and over again since each instance brings different items. Those who want even more epic gear can take on a contract to earn Fame and unlock elite items. Pets are Back: Players can fight their way to fame and glory with loyal companions! Each of the many species comes in a myriad of colors and styles so adventurers shouldn’t settle for the first one they find. They can also make these pets stronger by adding skills, equip them with gear to make them hardier, and together battle enemies as a team.

Players can fight their way to fame and glory with loyal companions! Each of the many species comes in a myriad of colors and styles so adventurers shouldn’t settle for the first one they find. They can also make these pets stronger by adding skills, equip them with gear to make them hardier, and together battle enemies as a team. Build Your Hero: With four classes to choose from, players can utilize class-specific mechanics to maximize damage and their odds of survival. Torchlight III lets them gather epic gear, select your Relic powers, and customize loadouts to create a unique combat style for their heroes.

Torchlight III features four diverse hero classes with unique abilities and powers:

The Dusk Mage is an enchanter who harnesses the power of light and dark energy to conjure devastating attacks.

is an enchanter who harnesses the power of light and dark energy to conjure devastating attacks. The Forged is a powerful robot who relies on an arsenal of weaponry to build up heat and unleash explosive assaults.

The Railmaster is a locomotive savvy powerhouse who steams into combat with a massive hammer and heavily armed battle train.

The Sharpshooter is a powerful and nimble ranged character who uses incredible skill with ranged weapons and magical trinkets to take on enemies from afar.

Torchlight III is the latest successor to the ARPG cult classics, Torchlight I & II, originally developed by Runic Games. This fast-paced dungeon crawler brings fans back to the beloved Torchlight universe to hack and slash their way through a brand new world filled with hordes of goblins, undead and other dangerous Netherim creatures. Adventurers can party up with friends or venture into the vast wilderness alone, where they will find loot, explore dungeons, collect epic gear and build their very own fort to show off to the world. Torchlight III features four unique hero classes (Dusk Mage, Forged, Railmaster and Sharpshooter), plus a myriad of new and familiar combat pets to help players fight their way to fame and glory.