Top Rank Tennis on Gameboy has one of the best game openings of all time – video here

Top Rank Tennis on Gameboy has one of the best game openings of all time

by SquallSnake on August 27, 2022
Top Rank Tennis GB
Top Rank Tennis on Gameboy, a 1993 release, has a surprisingly awesome intro – dancing man ass! These tennis players were twerking before twerking was even a thing.

The intro cut out around the 8 and a half minute mark otherwise I would have recorded and posted like an hour of this. However, you get the idea.

Also, fun fact, Top Rank Tennis was one of the few games to support the 4-player link adapter.

Let me know what you think? Is this the best video game intro of all time? I’d say at least Top 5… probably.

