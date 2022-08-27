Top Rank Tennis on Gameboy has one of the best game openings of all time – video here

405 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Top Rank Tennis on Gameboy, a 1993 release, has a surprisingly awesome intro – dancing man ass! These tennis players were twerking before twerking was even a thing.

The intro cut out around the 8 and a half minute mark otherwise I would have recorded and posted like an hour of this. However, you get the idea.

Also, fun fact, Top Rank Tennis was one of the few games to support the 4-player link adapter.

Let me know what you think? Is this the best video game intro of all time? I’d say at least Top 5… probably.