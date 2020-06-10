Top-Down multiplayer shooter Destrobots launching exclusively on Switch June 18, 2020

by squallsnake on June 10, 2020
Move, spin, shoot, repeat – until all the power-ups belong to you, your rivals are left behind defeated and covered in shame, and you’re the champion of the leaderboards! Just remember, the rules of fair play don’t apply here. But if unfair play is your middle name, then you’re in the right place, with the right console in hand, and definitely the right game to play!

Destrobots will launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch on June 18th this year. Get the game 20% off – so for only 7.99 USD/EUR during a launch promo that will last until June 28th. Once it ends the game will be available at the regular price 9.99 USD/EUR.

Destrobots is an easy-to-play, hard-to-master top-down shooter that will make every party a blast. Three core actions – move, spin, and shoot – make for an explosive combination that ensures every match is fast-paced, challenging, and fun. Watch out for traps or exploit them against your opponents, be quick to hunt down power-ups that tip the scales in your favor, and forget the words “fair play.” Sharpen your reflexes so you can dance between enemy laser beams, land your shots, and grab that sweet victory!

DESTROBOTS MAIN FEATURES

  • EASY TO PICK UP – Move, shoot, and spin to defeat your rivals.
  • ARCADE FUN – Simple rules, game-changing power-ups, trap-ridden battle arenas, and non-stop action.
  • GET COMPETITIVE – Destroy your friends in local multiplayer Deathmatch and Last Man Standing modes for up to 4 players.
  • TAKE ON THE HORDE – Fight against relentless hordes of Destrobots alone or in 2-player co-op and go for the high score.
  • THE WORLD AND BEYOND – Unleash your shooting skills across 36 arenas set in beautiful and often surprising places, from a serene farm to a pirate ship and even the moon!

Destrobots will debut on Nintendo Switch exclusively on June 18th this year.

