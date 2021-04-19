Top-down 2D racer Total Arcade Racing gets Switch release date

by SquallSnake on April 19, 2021
Total Arcade Racing, a frenetic and fun 2D racing game for 1-8 players, from Pretty Fly Games, is available today for pre-order on Nintendo Switch. The launch date is set to the 7th of May.

Relive your childhood memories and take this fun arcade racing game for a ride. Play solo or up to 8 friends in different game modes on a single screen.

Total Arcade Racing is a tribute to classic arcade racing games such as Super Sprint, Slicks ‘n’ Slide and Super Cars where you zip around in closed circuits.

Compete with players from around the world and see if you can reach #1 in the Hall of Fame leaderboard.

Have a blast with a bunch of game modes: Arcade Race, Time trial, Championship, Elimination, Endless race, Demolition derby, Survivor, Delivery and Car Hockey.

Key features:
1-8 players with local multiplayer
6 unlockable cars
13 Courses
Lots of different game modes
Global Leaderboard support
Ghost car replays of best time
Classic top-down racing game with great controls
Great Party game for your friends and family

30% pre-order discount:
Between the 19th April – 7th of May a 30% discount pre-order is offered in Europe and North America.

Title: Total Arcade Racing
Developer: Pretty Fly Games
Publisher: Pretty Fly Games
Genre: Arcade/Racing
Platforms
Steam Early Access (August 13, 2020)
Nintendo Switch (May 7, 2021)
Steam (May 7, 2021)
Xbox One (TBA)
Regular price: 9.99$, 9.99€

