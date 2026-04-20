Twin Stick Roguelike Survivor Mercs set to release

Wolpertinger Games, in partnership with Wandering Wizard, announced that its squad-building, twin-stick shooting roguelike Survivor Mercs will emerge out of Early Access with its 1.0 release on April 30th, bringing the game to Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well! All platforms will include the latest version of Survivor Mercs, with all content from its previous updates included.

Assemble your squad of cloned super soldiers against the evil M.E.G.A. Corp army! Each Merc totes their own arsenal and personal tactics to tackle the robot horde. Call in your Merc clone reinforcements, pick their optimal specialization tree for your operation, and supercharge their combat effectiveness with hi-tech Gear to build a horde-slaying killer squad!

Conduct your operations against M.E.G.A. Corp through multiple stages on a variety of procedurally generated maps. Get to the extraction point and defend it until your choppa takes you to the next stage. Guide your Mercs with tactical abilities or focus on fighting actively in the battle with a variety of Commander clones with their own randomly selected traits. Can you lead your squad to victory with a hawk-eyed, sly Infiltrator? Or battle solo as a nocturnal, greedy One-Man Army? How about a brilliant, vampiric Ninja?

Featuring fast-paced twin-stick action, frantic horde survival, tactical squad-building & tons of loot, Survivor Mercs lets you purge the billionaires’ robot army with your Merc squad! Exploit game-breaking synergies to annihilate your oppressors in ever-changing operations. Lock, load, and loot, Commander!

“Survivor Mercs offers an unprecedented degree of controlled chaos,” said Sebastian, Studio Lead at Wolpertinger. “At any given time, there’s a lot going on, but you can create your own unique squad for a wholly singular experience, ensuring no two playthroughs are alike. Whether you focus on an A-team style ensemble or go all-guns-blazing as a renegade commando, you’ll face a fierce warzone with fire and fury!”

Features:

-Control an individual Commander clone generated from over 15,000 combinations of unique Traits.

-Lead your squad into battle and actively aim, shoot, dash and fight alongside your Mercs with dozens of twin-stick weapons and abilities.

-Build your squad from a large roster of Mercs with unique loadouts, behavior & specialization trees.

-Find dozens of powerful Gear items to modify and improve your squad in each operation

-Conduct your Operations on distinct, procedural Maps with different stages, mission parameters, difficulty tiers, and unique Bosses, Elites, and enemies

-Complete Story Missions to meet your Mercs, grow your arsenal, and cross the secret plans of the M.E.G.A. Corp. bosses.

-Expand your Bunker HQ with Rooms built and upgraded with the loot you’ve scavenged in your operations to unlock more tactical options and permanent bonuses

-Team up with your friends in couch co-op to wreak havoc – or join forces via Steam Remote Play Together.

-Full support for all controllers and keyboard + mouse controls.

-Stream the game with a custom Twitch integration and let your audience decide your fate

-Fully compatible and verified on SteamDeck