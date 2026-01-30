Tiny Biomes is a new tile rotation puzzle game

The natural order has been disrupted, and it’s up to you to set things straight again! Travel to the forest, volcano and winter biomes as a brainteasing top-down adventure ensues.

Tiny Biomes is a relaxing yet challenging tile-rotation puzzle game where you must guide the flow of water, snow or lava to bring life back to the biomes, each consisting of 50 unique levels of gradually increasing complexity and challenge.

As you progress deeper into these biomes, you will encounter more tiles and branching paths. Each level offers up three stars. The fewer moves you use, the more stars you earn!