Tiny Biomes is a new tile rotation puzzle game

Tiny Biomes

The natural order has been disrupted, and it’s up to you to set things straight again! Travel to the forest, volcano and winter biomes as a brainteasing top-down adventure ensues.

Tiny Biomes is a relaxing yet challenging tile-rotation puzzle game where you must guide the flow of water, snow or lava to bring life back to the biomes, each consisting of 50 unique levels of gradually increasing complexity and challenge.

As you progress deeper into these biomes, you will encounter more tiles and branching paths. Each level offers up three stars. The fewer moves you use, the more stars you earn! 

  • Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
  • Release date: February 4, 2026
  • Price: US$4.99 / €4.99
  • Guide the flow of water, snow and lava to restore life to each biome!
  • Rotate landscape tiles in engaging, relaxing puzzle gameplay.
  • Enjoy colorful aesthetics and HD graphics!
  • Master 150 unique stages across forest, volcano and winter biomes.
  • Replay levels to use fewer moves and earn more stars!

