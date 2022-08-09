Timothy and the Tower of Mu now available on Steam – free demo

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Indie game publishers PLAYISM has announced that the hardcore 2D action-platformer Timothy and the Tower of Mu is out today on Steam.

Timothy and the Tower of Mu takes you on a journey where you traverse over 5 biomes, each with their own challenge. Fight your way through 10 bosses, each more deadly than the last. Climb vines and jump on bouncy plants, avoid the lava, and watch out for the monsters.

Timothy’s grandfather has passed. But legends tell of a tower so high that it disappears above the clouds, built by a god. If someone manages to climb it to the top, a wish is granted. Join Timothy, armed with hope and courage, on a deadly quest to bring back his grandfather.

Timothy and the Tower of Mu has a Demo Version available on Steam for you to experience a sippet of the game.

Features:

10-hour campaign filled with secrets to uncover and five themed-dungeons.

NES-inspired retro graphics with detailed animations and varying environment/landscapes.

Classic action platformer mechanics – easy to learn but hard to master

RPG, puzzle, and cooking elements aimed to keep the experience fresh and varied

Engaging chiptune-style soundtrack