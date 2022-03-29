These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of March 29, 2022

by SquallSnake on March 29, 2022
XBOX 360
Xbox sale green
Contents

The following discounts will be available through April 4, 2022.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
911 OperatorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Spotlight Sale
A Way OutEA Play75%Action / Adventure Sale
Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – NebelgeschwaderAdd-On60%Action / Adventure Sale
Aces Of the Luftwaffe – Squadron – Extended EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Best Rated Hits Sale
AeternoBladeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%RPG Sale
AeternoBlade IIXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%RPG Sale
Animus – Stand AloneXbox Play Anywhere30%RPG Sale
Another DawnSmart Delivery50%DWG*
Asdivine DiosXbox Play Anywhere50%Action / Adventure Sale
Asdivine HeartsXbox Play Anywhere50%RPG Sale
Asdivine Hearts I & IIXbox Play Anywhere50%RPG Sale
Asdivine Hearts IIXbox Play Anywhere50%RPG Sale
Asdivine MenaceXbox Play Anywhere50%Action / Adventure Sale
Assassin’s Creed III RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced60%Action / Adventure Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Best Rated Hits Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%RPG Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%RPG Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%RPG Sale
Assassin’s Creed Rogue RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced67%RPG Sale
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Best Rated Hits Sale
Assassin’s Creed UnityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Action / Adventure Sale
Assassin’s Creed ValhallaSmart Delivery60%Action / Adventure Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising BundleSmart Delivery67%Action / Adventure Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion BundleSmart Delivery67%RPG Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Action / Adventure Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery60%RPG Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%RPG Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season PassAdd-On50%RPG Sale
Assault On MetaltronXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Atlas (Game Preview)Game Preview67%RPG Sale
Attack of the EarthlingsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%Spotlight Sale
Avatar: TLA: TBEXbox One Backward Compatible75%Action / Adventure Sale
Away: Journey To The UnexpectedXbox One X Enhanced75%RPG Sale
Back 4 BloodXbox Game Pass50%Best Rated Hits Sale
Back 4 Blood Annual PassAdd-On40%Best Rated Hits Sale
Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced EditionsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%DWG*
Batman: Arkham KnightXbox Game Pass80%Action / Adventure Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Season PassAdd-On80%Action / Adventure Sale
Battle Chasers: NightwarXbox One X Enhanced75%RPG Sale
Before We LeaveXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
BioShock 2 RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Best Rated Hits Sale
BioShock Infinite: The Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Best Rated Hits Sale
BioShock RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Best Rated Hits Sale
Black MirrorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Action / Adventure Sale
Blackguards 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%RPG Sale
Blood and GutsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Action / Adventure Sale
Blood KnightsXbox One Backward Compatible75%RPG Sale
Bridge Constructor PortalXbox Game Pass80%Action / Adventure Sale
Brothers: A Tale Of Two SonsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Action / Adventure Sale
Bundle Epopeia Puzzle GamesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But WholeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Best Rated Hits Sale
Cannon BrawlXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Car Mechanic SimulatorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Best Rated Hits Sale
CastleStorm IIXbox One X Enhanced60%Action / Adventure Sale
CastleStorm – Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Action / Adventure Sale
Cat Quest IIXbox One X Enhanced60%Action / Adventure Sale
Caves and Castles: UnderworldXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Chicken Police – Paint it RED!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Best Rated Hits Sale
Child of LightXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Best Rated Hits Sale
Child of Light Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Best Rated Hits Sale
Colossus DownXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%DWG*
Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Best Rated Hits Sale
ConanXbox One Backward Compatible75%Action / Adventure Sale
Cruz BrothersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Curse of the Dead GodsXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and DeathXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Action / Adventure Sale
Darksiders GenesisXbox One X Enhanced70%Action / Adventure Sale
Dead DungeonXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Dead Space (Back Compat)EA Play75%Action / Adventure Sale
Dead Space 2 (Back Compat)EA Play75%Action / Adventure Sale
Dead Space 3 (Back Compat)EA Play75%Action / Adventure Sale
Desperados IIISmart Delivery60%Best Rated Hits Sale
Destiny 2: Beyond LightAdd-On40%Best Rated Hits Sale
Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Best Rated Hits Sale
Destiny 2: ForsakenAdd-On50%Best Rated Hits Sale
Destiny 2: Legacy CollectionAdd-On50%Best Rated Hits Sale
Destiny 2: ShadowkeepAdd-On50%Best Rated Hits Sale
Destiny 2: The Witch QueenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Best Rated Hits Sale
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen DeluxeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S15%Best Rated Hits Sale
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe + Bungie 30th Anniversary BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S15%Best Rated Hits Sale
DiRT 4EA Play75%Action / Adventure Sale
DiRT RallyEA Play75%Action / Adventure Sale
DiRT Rally 2.0EA Play75%Action / Adventure Sale
Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery25%RPG Sale
DisjunctionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%RPG Sale
Dragon Age 2 (Back Compat)EA Play75%RPG Sale
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%RPG Sale
Dragon Age: Origins (Back Compat)EA Play75%RPG Sale
Dungeons 3 – Complete CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%RPG Sale
Dynamite Fishing – World GamesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Action / Adventure Sale
EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLEXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Action / Adventure Sale
Echo GenerationXbox Game Pass30%DWG*
El Hijo – A Wild West TaleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Best Rated Hits Sale
Enter Digiton: Heart of CorruptionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Fade To SilenceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Action / Adventure Sale
Faery: Legends of AvalonXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Fallout 3 (Xbox One Backward Compatible)Xbox Game Pass50%RPG Sale
Fallout 4: Game Of The Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%RPG Sale
Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%RPG Sale
Fallout: New Vegas (Back Compat)Xbox Game Pass50%RPG Sale
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Best Rated Hits Sale
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced75%Action / Adventure Sale
Far Cry 6Smart Delivery50%RPG Sale
Far Cry 6 Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery50%Action / Adventure Sale
Far Cry 6 Gold EditionSmart Delivery50%RPG Sale
Far Cry 6 Season PassAdd-On35%Action / Adventure Sale
Far Cry 6 Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%Action / Adventure Sale
Far Cry New DawnXbox One X Enhanced75%RPG Sale
Far Cry PrimalXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Best Rated Hits Sale
Far Cry Primal – Apex EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%RPG Sale
Feudal AlloyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Action / Adventure Sale
Full Spectrum WarriorXbox One Backward Compatible75%Action / Adventure Sale
Gears 5 Game of the Year EditionSmart Delivery60%Best Rated Hits Sale
Gears of War 4Xbox Game Pass60%Action / Adventure Sale
Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe VersionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Action / Adventure Sale
Gears Triple BundleSmart Delivery70%Action / Adventure Sale
Golazo!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Guns, Gore and CannoliXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
HammerwatchXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
HeadspunXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Hell WardersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Action / Adventure Sale
Hellblade: Senua’s SacrificeXbox Game Pass75%Best Rated Hits Sale
Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
HollowXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Action / Adventure Sale
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Collectors EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Best Rated Hits Sale
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Collectors Edition – Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Best Rated Hits Sale
Hovership HavocXbox One X Enhanced85%DWG*
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Best Rated Hits Sale
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Best Rated Hits Sale
I Am AliveXbox One Backward Compatible70%DWG*
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold EditionSmart Delivery75%RPG Sale
It Takes Two – Digital VersionEA Play60%Action / Adventure Sale
Killer Is DeadXbox One Backward Compatible80%Best Rated Hits Sale
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Best Rated Hits Sale
Kitaria FablesSmart Delivery35%DWG*
Knights of Pen and Paper BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Action / Adventure Sale
LA CopsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Let’s Cook TogetherXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%DWG*
Little Big WorkshopXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Best Rated Hits Sale
Lords Of The FallenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%RPG Sale
Lost in RandomSmart Delivery50%Action / Adventure Sale
Lost JudgmentSmart Delivery40%Action / Adventure Sale
Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%Action / Adventure Sale
Mad MaxXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Action / Adventure Sale
Madness BeverageXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%Spotlight Sale
Mass Effect 2 (Back Compat)EA Play75%RPG Sale
Mass Effect 3 (Back Compat)EA Play75%RPG Sale
Mass Effect Legendary EditionEA Play60%RPG Sale
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%RPG Sale
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%RPG Sale
Metro Redux BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Best Rated Hits Sale
Middle-earth: The Shadow BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%RPG Sale
Mirror’s Edge CatalystEA Play75%Action / Adventure Sale
Monopoly PlusXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2Xbox One X Enhanced55%Best Rated Hits Sale
Monster Jam Steel Titans Power Out BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Best Rated Hits Sale
Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Best Rated Hits Sale
Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Best Rated Hits Sale
MugstersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Mushroom SaviorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%DWG*
MX vs. ATV Supercross EncoreXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Best Rated Hits Sale
Narita BoyXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Best Rated Hits Sale
Necromunda: Underhive WarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Need For SpeedEA Play75%Action / Adventure Sale
Need For Speed HeatEA Play80%Action / Adventure Sale
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Action / Adventure Sale
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit RemasteredEA Play80%Action / Adventure Sale
Need For Speed PaybackEA Play80%Action / Adventure Sale
Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Action / Adventure Sale
Need For Speed RivalsEA Play75%Action / Adventure Sale
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%DWG*
NiffelheimXbox One X Enhanced75%RPG Sale
No Straight RoadsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Action / Adventure Sale
Oblivion (Back Compat)Xbox Game Pass50%RPG Sale
Outbreak: Gwen’s NightmareXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
OutwardXbox One X Enhanced75%RPG Sale
OVERPASSXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Best Rated Hits Sale
Pathologic 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%RPG Sale
PenariumXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Spotlight Sale
Planet AlphaXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
PsychonautsXbox Game Pass60%Action / Adventure Sale
Psychonauts 2Xbox Game Pass40%Best Rated Hits Sale
Pumpkin JackXbox One X Enhanced60%Action / Adventure Sale
Pyramid QuestXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Railway Empire – Complete CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Best Rated Hits Sale
Rayman LegendsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Best Rated Hits Sale
Razerwire: NanowarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Spotlight Sale
Realms of Arkania: Blade of DestinyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%RPG Sale
Realms of Arkania: Star TrailXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%RPG Sale
Riders Republic Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Best Rated Hits Sale
Riders Republic Gold EditionSmart Delivery50%Best Rated Hits Sale
Rogue ExplorerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S & Xbox OneOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Best Rated Hits Sale
Saints Row IVXbox One Backward Compatible90%Best Rated Hits Sale
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%RPG Sale
Shenmue I & IIXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Action / Adventure Sale
Shining Resonance RefrainXbox One X Enhanced80%RPG Sale
Sin Slayers: Enhanced EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%RPG Sale
SINNER: Sacrifice for RedemptionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%RPG Sale
Skate (Back Compat)EA Play67%Action / Adventure Sale
Skate 3 (Back Compat)EA Play75%Action / Adventure Sale
Skyland: Heart of the Mountain (Xbox Version)Smart Delivery75%DWG*
Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%RPG Sale
Slide StarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Sniper Ghost Warrior ContractsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Action / Adventure Sale
South Park: The Fractured But WholeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Action / Adventure Sale
South Park: The Stick Of TruthXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Best Rated Hits Sale
Speed 3 – Grand PrixXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Sphinx and the Cursed MummyXbox One Backward Compatible75%Action / Adventure Sale
Star Wars Battlefront IIEA Play75%Action / Adventure Sale
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderEA Play75%Action / Adventure Sale
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Action / Adventure Sale
Star Wars SquadronsEA Play75%Action / Adventure Sale
STAYXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Action / Adventure Sale
Streets of RogueXbox One X Enhanced60%Action / Adventure Sale
Streets of Rogue: Character Pack EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Action / Adventure Sale
Stuntman IgnitionXbox One Backward Compatible75%Action / Adventure Sale
Sudden Strike 4 – European BattlefieldsXbox One X Enhanced60%Best Rated Hits Sale
Summer of Adventure BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Sunless Sea: Zubmariner EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%RPG Sale
Super Soccer BlastXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Super Tennis BlastXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
TamarinPC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
TannenbergSmart Delivery50%DWG*
Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S75%Best Rated Hits Sale
The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and ResnarkledXbox Game Pass70%RPG Sale
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s CutXbox Game Pass65%RPG Sale
The Bard’s Tale TrilogyXbox Game Pass60%RPG Sale
The BioWare BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%RPG Sale
The Crew Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
The Darkside DetectiveXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
The Darkside Detective – Series EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the DarkXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
The DwarvesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%RPG Sale
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Back Compat)Xbox Game Pass50%RPG Sale
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special EditionXbox Game Pass50%RPG Sale
The Final Station Collector’s EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Action / Adventure Sale
The First TemplarXbox One Backward Compatible75%RPG Sale
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe EditionXbox Series X|S (Optimized)30%Best Rated Hits Sale
The OccupationXbox One X Enhanced60%Action / Adventure Sale
The OutfitXbox One Backward Compatible75%Action / Adventure Sale
The Sinking City – Necronomicon EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Best Rated Hits Sale
The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
The Surge 2 – The Kraken ExpansionAdd-On33%DWG*
The Surge: A Walk In The ParkAdd-On33%Spotlight Sale
The Surge: The Good The Bad And The Augmented ExpansionAdd-On33%Spotlight Sale
The Yakuza Remastered CollectionXbox Game Pass40%Action / Adventure Sale
This is the Zodiac SpeakingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Action / Adventure Sale
TimeSplitters Future PerfectXbox One Backward Compatible70%Best Rated Hits Sale
Tiny Hands AdventureXbox One X Enhanced33%Spotlight Sale
Titan QuestXbox One X Enhanced75%RPG Sale
Titan Quest: AtlantisAdd-On60%RPG Sale
Titan Quest: RagnarökAdd-On60%RPG Sale
Titanfall 2EA Play65%Action / Adventure Sale
Titanfall 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Action / Adventure Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Action / Adventure Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Action / Adventure Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Action / Adventure Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Action / Adventure Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%Action / Adventure Sale
Torment: Tides of NumeneraXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%RPG Sale
Trash QuestXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Tropico 5 – Penultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Best Rated Hits Sale
TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2Xbox One X Enhanced80%Best Rated Hits Sale
Uncharted Tides: Port RoyalXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
UnravelEA Play75%Action / Adventure Sale
Unravel TwoEA Play75%Action / Adventure Sale
Unravel Yarny BundleXbox One X Enhanced80%Action / Adventure Sale
Valfaris & Slain Double PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Action / Adventure Sale
Valiant Hearts: The Great WarXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Best Rated Hits Sale
VerdunSmart Delivery50%Spotlight Sale
Verlet SwingXbox One X Enhanced70%Action / Adventure Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete CollectionXbox One X Enhanced80%Best Rated Hits Sale
Warhammer QuestXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%RPG Sale
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Best Rated Hits Sale
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Best Rated Hits Sale
WARSAW Console EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%RPG Sale
Wasteland 2: Director’s CutXbox Game Pass67%RPG Sale
Wasteland RemasteredXbox Game Pass60%RPG Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Action / Adventure Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion Gold EditionSmart Delivery75%RPG Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery75%RPG Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Season PassAdd-On50%RPG Sale
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Best Rated Hits Sale
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Best Rated Hits Sale
World of Warships: Legends – Nimble De GrasseAdd-On20%Best Rated Hits Sale
World of Warships: Legends – Torpedo SpecialistXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Action / Adventure Sale
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Best Rated Hits Sale
WreckfestXbox Game Pass50%Best Rated Hits Sale
Xuan Yuan Sword 7Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%RPG Sale
Yakuza 6: The Song of LifeXbox Game Pass50%Action / Adventure Sale

Xbox 360:

Xbox 360 discounts will be available soon.

News, Sale, XBOX 360, XBOX Live, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
