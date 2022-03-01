These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of March 1, 2022

by SquallSnake on March 1, 2022
XBOX 360
3
0
Xbox sale green
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through March 7, 2022.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
#SinucaAttackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
A Way OutEA Play75%EA Publisher Sale
Ace Combat 7: Skies UnknownXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Aces Of The Luftwaffe – SquadronXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Franchise Sale
Aery – DreamscapeXbox One X Enhanced25%Spotlight Sale
Aery – Sky CastleXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%50% Off Or More Sale
Aliens: Fireteam EliteXbox Game Pass40%DWG*
AnthemEA Play90%EA Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Champion EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%EA Publisher Sale
ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Ary and the Secret of SeasonsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%50% Off Or More Sale
AshenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%50% Off Or More Sale
Assassin’s CreedXbox One Backward Compatible60%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Antiquity PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed OriginsSmart Delivery70%50% Off Or More Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: ChinaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: IndiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: RussiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIXbox One Backward Compatible60%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed III RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced60%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom CryAdd-On75%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season PassAdd-On75%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Legendary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyXbox One X Enhanced75%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First BladeAdd-On50%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season PassAdd-On50%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of AtlantisAdd-On50%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed OriginsXbox One X Enhanced75%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season PassAdd-On60%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed RogueXbox One Backward Compatible60%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Rogue RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced67%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season PassAdd-On70%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed UnityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed ValhallaSmart Delivery60%50% Off Or More Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery60%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season PassAdd-On50%Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale
AVICII InvectorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%DWG*
AVICII Invector: Encore EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Batman: Arkham CollectionXbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Sale
Batman: Arkham KnightXbox Game Pass60%Franchise Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
Batman: Return To ArkhamXbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Sale
Battle Of The BulgeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%50% Off Or More Sale
Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%EA Publisher Sale
Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S20%EA Publisher Sale
Battlefield 2042 Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%EA Publisher Sale
Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%EA Publisher Sale
BattletoadsXbox Game Pass75%50% Off Or More Sale
Beast QuestXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%50% Off Or More Sale
Beyond Good & Evil HDXbox One Backward Compatible60%50% Off Or More Sale
Big Buck Hunter ArcadeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%50% Off Or More Sale
BioShock 2 RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Franchise Sale
BioShock Infinite: The Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Franchise Sale
BioShock RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Franchise Sale
Black Desert: Conqueror EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%50% Off Or More Sale
Black Desert: Explorer EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%50% Off Or More Sale
Black Desert: Traveler EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%50% Off Or More Sale
Blackguards 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%50% Off Or More Sale
Bleed Complete BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%50% Off Or More Sale
Bleeding EdgeXbox Game Pass75%50% Off Or More Sale
Bloody ZombiesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Boiling BoltXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Borderlands 3 – Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome JackpotAdd-On33%DWG*
Borderlands 3: Bounty of BloodAdd-On33%DWG*
Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and TentaclesAdd-On33%DWG*
Borderlands 3: Next Level EditionSmart Delivery70%Franchise Sale
Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic FustercluckAdd-On33%DWG*
Borderlands 3: Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery60%Franchise Sale
Bound By FlameXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Brawlout Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%50% Off Or More Sale
BRUTAL 2URVIVE BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Burnout Paradise RemasteredEA Play70%EA Publisher Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Franchise Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Franchise Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Franchise Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Franchise Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium：Ghosts ‘n GoblinsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Franchise Sale
Cartoon Network: Battle CrashersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%50% Off Or More Sale
Child of Light Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%50% Off Or More Sale
Chubby Pixel Mega BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Clouds & Sheep 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Franchise Sale
Code Vein Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
CODE VEIN Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%50% Off Or More Sale
Curved SpaceSmart Delivery75%50% Off Or More Sale
Darksiders GenesisXbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Sale
Darksiders II Deathinitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Sale
Darksiders IIIXbox One X Enhanced80%Franchise Sale
Darksiders Warmastered EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Sale
DayZXbox Game Pass40%DWG*
DayZ LivoniaAdd-On20%DWG*
de BlobXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
de Blob 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
Dead AllianceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%50% Off Or More Sale
Degrees Of SeparationXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%50% Off Or More Sale
Demon’s Tier+Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Desperados III Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Franchise Sale
Destroy All Humans!Xbox Game Pass50%Franchise Sale
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + VergilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Franchise Sale
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Franchise Sale
Digerati Couch Co-op Vol. 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%DWG*
DiscoloredXbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%EA Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZXbox Game Pass85%Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2Add-On50%Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball XenoverseXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial85%Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack SetAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball Z: KakarotXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Season PassAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
Drive On MoscowXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%50% Off Or More Sale
Drizzlepath: Deja VuSmart Delivery30%Spotlight Sale
Dungeons 3 – Complete CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%50% Off Or More Sale
EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLEXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%EA Publisher Sale
Extinction: Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%50% Off Or More Sale
F1 2021Optimized For Xbox Series X|S75%EA Publisher Sale
F1 2021 Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S75%EA Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Franchise Sale
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Sale
Far Cry Insanity BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Franchise Sale
Far Cry PrimalXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%50% Off Or More Sale
FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S55%EA Publisher Sale
FIFA 22 Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%EA Publisher Sale
FIFA 22 Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%EA Publisher Sale
For Honor – Marching Fire EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S75%50% Off Or More Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe EditionXbox Play Anywhere65%50% Off Or More Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery65%50% Off Or More Sale
Gears 5Xbox Game Pass50%50% Off Or More Sale
Gears of War (Back Compat)Xbox Game Pass33%Franchise Sale
Gears of War 2 (Back Compat)Xbox Game Pass33%Franchise Sale
Gears of War 3 (Back Compat)Xbox Game Pass33%Franchise Sale
Gears of War 4Xbox Game Pass50%50% Off Or More Sale
Gears of War: Judgment (Back Compat)Xbox Game Pass33%Franchise Sale
Gears TacticsXbox Game Pass50%50% Off Or More Sale
Ghost SyncSmart Delivery30%DWG*
GhostrunnerSmart Delivery60%50% Off Or More Sale
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial70%Franchise Sale
Gnomes Garden: New HomeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
GoetiaXbox Play Anywhere75%DWG*
Goosebumps: The GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%50% Off Or More Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%50% Off Or More Sale
Haunted Halloween ’86Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%50% Off Or More Sale
HeliborneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Hexagroove: Tactical DJXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial30%DWG*
Hitman 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 1 GOTY EditionAdd-On50%DWG*
HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 GoldAdd-On60%DWG*
HITMAN 3 – Standard EditionSmart Delivery40%DWG*
I Am AliveXbox One Backward Compatible70%DWG*
Injustice 2 – Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%50% Off Or More Sale
Injustice 2 – Ultimate PackAdd-On75%50% Off Or More Sale
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 1Add-On75%50% Off Or More Sale
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 2Add-On75%50% Off Or More Sale
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 3Add-On75%50% Off Or More Sale
It Takes Two – Digital VersionEA Play60%EA Publisher Sale
Jagged Alliance: Rage!Xbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Sale
Jotun: Valhalla EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%50% Off Or More Sale
Just Dance 2022 Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery45%Franchise Sale
JYDGESmart Delivery65%Spotlight Sale
Katamari Damacy REROLLXbox Game Pass67%Publisher Sale
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S75%50% Off Or More Sale
Knockout CityEA Play55%EA Publisher Sale
Knockout City Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S55%EA Publisher Sale
L.A. NoireXbox One X Enhanced50%50% Off Or More Sale
Late ShiftXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%50% Off Or More Sale
LEGO BatmanXbox One Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super HeroesXbox One Backward Compatible55%Franchise Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond GothamXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Franchise Sale
LEGO Marvel CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t DryXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%50% Off Or More Sale
Lemnis GateXbox Game Pass50%50% Off Or More Sale
Little Nightmares Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Little Nightmares IISmart Delivery33%Publisher Sale
Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Lost Artifacts: SoulstoneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Lost in RandomSmart Delivery50%EA Publisher Sale
Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%EA Publisher Sale
Madden NFL 22 Xbox OneEA Play67%EA Publisher Sale
Madden NFL 22 Xbox Series X|SEA Play70%EA Publisher Sale
Mafia: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Mafia: TrilogyXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Mass Effect Legendary EditionEA Play60%EA Publisher Sale
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%EA Publisher Sale
Mastho is TogetherSmart Delivery30%Spotlight Sale
Maximum Football 2020Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%50% Off Or More Sale
Middle-earth: The Shadow BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%50% Off Or More Sale
Mirror’s Edge CatalystEA Play75%EA Publisher Sale
Monopoly PlusXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
MONOPOLY PLUS + MONOPOLY MadnessXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Franchise Sale
Monster Jam Steel TitansXbox One X Enhanced50%Franchise Sale
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2Xbox One X Enhanced50%Franchise Sale
Mortal Kombat 11Xbox Game Pass65%Franchise Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 UltimateSmart Delivery55%Franchise Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%50% Off Or More Sale
Mortal Kombat XLXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
MudRunner – American Wilds EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
MX vs ATV All OutXbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross EncoreXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
My Hero One’s Justice 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full BurstXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To BorutoXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Publisher Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass 2Add-On50%Publisher Sale
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3Add-On50%Publisher Sale
NBA 2K22 for Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X|SXbox Series X|S (Optimized)67%DWG*
NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Need For SpeedEA Play75%EA Publisher Sale
Need For Speed HeatEA Play80%EA Publisher Sale
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%EA Publisher Sale
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit RemasteredEA Play80%EA Publisher Sale
Need For Speed PaybackEA Play60%EA Publisher Sale
Need For Speed RivalsEA Play75%EA Publisher Sale
Neighbours Back From HellXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Franchise Sale
Neon Abyss – Alter EgoAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Neon Abyss – Loveable Rogues PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
NHL 22 X-Factor Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%EA Publisher Sale
NHL 22 Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%EA Publisher Sale
NHL 22 Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%EA Publisher Sale
Nickelodeon: Kart RacersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%50% Off Or More Sale
Night BookXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Ninjin: Clash of CarrotsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%50% Off Or More Sale
One Piece World Seeker Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Publisher Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood Wanted PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood Wanted Pack 2Add-On50%Publisher Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Publisher Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4Xbox Game Pass70%Publisher Sale
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Character PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Publisher Sale
Outbreak Co-Op NightmaresXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Outbreak: EpidemicXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Overcooked! 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Override 2: Super Mech League — Ultraman Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery75%50% Off Or More Sale
Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%50% Off Or More Sale
PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure BayXbox Game Pass50%50% Off Or More Sale
Paw Patrol: On A RollXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%50% Off Or More Sale
PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%50% Off Or More Sale
Pixel GladiatorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Planet Coaster: Console EditionSmart Delivery60%50% Off Or More Sale
Planet Coaster: Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery60%50% Off Or More Sale
Planet Coaster: Premium EditionSmart Delivery60%50% Off Or More Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For NeighborvilleEA Play80%EA Publisher Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%EA Publisher Sale
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Digital Collector’s EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%DWG*
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season One PassAdd-On45%Spotlight Sale
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Three PassAdd-On45%Spotlight Sale
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Two PassAdd-On45%Spotlight Sale
Prince of Persia The Forgotten SandsXbox One Backward Compatible50%Franchise Sale
Project CARS 3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Project CARS 3: SEASON PASSAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Pure Hold’emXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%50% Off Or More Sale
Railway Empire – Complete CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%50% Off Or More Sale
Rapala Fishing: Pro SeriesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%50% Off Or More Sale
Rayman LegendsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%50% Off Or More Sale
Remothered: Broken PorcelainXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%50% Off Or More Sale
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Triple PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
RIDEXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
RiMS Racing Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|SXbox Series X|S (Optimized)40%Spotlight Sale
Road RageXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%50% Off Or More Sale
Rock of Ages 3: Make & BreakXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%50% Off Or More Sale
SCARLET NEXUSXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery50%Publisher Sale
SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery33%Publisher Sale
Scribblenauts ShowdownXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%50% Off Or More Sale
Shady Part of MeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Sine Mora EXXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Franchise Sale
SiNKR 2Xbox Play Anywhere60%Spotlight Sale
Skate 3 (Back Compat)EA Play75%EA Publisher Sale
Skydrift InfinityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Franchise Sale
Snooker 19 Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%50% Off Or More Sale
Soulcalibur VI Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
SOULCALIBUR VI Season Pass 2Add-On50%Publisher Sale
SOULCALIBUR VI – Season PassAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%50% Off Or More Sale
Star Wars Battlefront IIEA Play75%EA Publisher Sale
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%EA Publisher Sale
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderEA Play75%EA Publisher Sale
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%EA Publisher Sale
Star Wars SquadronsEA Play70%EA Publisher Sale
Street Outlaws: The ListXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%50% Off Or More Sale
StrugglingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%50% Off Or More Sale
Sudden Strike 4 – European BattlefieldsXbox One X Enhanced60%50% Off Or More Sale
Super Dungeon BrosXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
Super Dungeon Bros MEGA Bundle PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Super Mega Baseball 3EA Play50%EA Publisher Sale
Super Street: The GameXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization LycorisXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Publisher Sale
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Publisher Sale
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Originals EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Telling LiesXbox Game Pass60%50% Off Or More Sale
The AssemblyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
The BioWare BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%EA Publisher Sale
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
The Council – Episode 2: Hide And SeekAdd-On75%DWG*
The Council – Episode 3: RipplesAdd-On75%DWG*
The Council – Episode 4: Burning BridgesAdd-On75%DWG*
The Council – Episode 5: CheckmateAdd-On75%DWG*
The Crew Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%50% Off Or More Sale
The Dark Pictures Anthology House of AshesSmart Delivery33%Franchise Sale
The Dark Pictures Anthology – Triple PackSmart Delivery33%Publisher Sale
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little HopeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Franchise Sale
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of MedanXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Franchise Sale
The Escapists + The Escapists 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
The Escapists 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%DWG*
The Pillar: Puzzle EscapeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%50% Off Or More Sale
The Sims 4EA Play90%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Backyard StuffAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Bowling Night StuffAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff BundleAdd-On50%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 City LivingAdd-On50%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen StuffAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion PackAdd-On50%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Dine OutAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Discover UniversityAdd-On50%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator Game PackAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Eco LifestyleAdd-On50%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Fitness StuffAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Get FamousAdd-On50%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Get To WorkAdd-On50%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Get TogetherAdd-On50%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Island LivingAdd-On50%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Jungle AdventureAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Kids Room StuffAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Laundry Day StuffAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Luxury Party StuffAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Moschino Stuff PackAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Movie Hangout StuffAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff PackAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Outdoor RetreatAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Paranormal Stuff PackAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 ParenthoodAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Perfect Patio StuffAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Realm Of MagicAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Romantic Garden StuffAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 SeasonsAdd-On50%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Spa DayAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Spooky StuffAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game PackAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 StrangerVilleAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff PackAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Toddler StuffAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 VampiresAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour StuffAdd-On30%EA Publisher Sale
The Spectrum RetreatXbox One X Enhanced60%50% Off Or More Sale
This Is The PoliceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
This Is The Police 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Sale
Titanfall 2EA Play65%EA Publisher Sale
Titanfall 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%EA Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistXbox One Backward Compatible70%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell ConvictionXbox One Backward Compatible70%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora TomorrowXbox One Backward Compatible70%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s The DivisionXbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Sale
Towaga: Among ShadowsXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Townsmen – A Kingdom RebuiltXbox One X Enhanced50%Franchise Sale
Trackmania TurboXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%50% Off Or More Sale
TranscriptedXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDSXbox Game Pass50%50% Off Or More Sale
Trine 4: The Nightmare PrinceXbox One X Enhanced75%50% Off Or More Sale
Trine: Ultimate CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%50% Off Or More Sale
Trollhunters: Defenders of ArcadiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%50% Off Or More Sale
Tropico 5 – Penultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%50% Off Or More Sale
Tropico 6Xbox Game Pass60%50% Off Or More Sale
UFC 4EA Play80%EA Publisher Sale
UFC 4 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%EA Publisher Sale
Unravel TwoEA Play75%EA Publisher Sale
Unravel Yarny BundleXbox One X Enhanced80%EA Publisher Sale
Valentino Rossi The GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
Valiant Hearts: The Great WarXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%50% Off Or More Sale
VarenjeXbox Play Anywhere60%Spotlight Sale
Vegas PartyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%50% Off Or More Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Space WolfXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Spotlight Sale
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery55%50% Off Or More Sale
What Remains of Edith FinchXbox Game Pass70%50% Off Or More Sale
World War Z – Explorer Weapon Skin PackAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
World War Z: Aftermath – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
World War Z: Aftermath – Zeke Hunter Weapons PackAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%50% Off Or More Sale
XCOM 2Xbox One X Enhanced95%50% Off Or More Sale
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Franchise Sale
XCOM 2: Reinforcement PackAdd-On80%50% Off Or More Sale
XCOM 2: War of the ChosenAdd-On90%Franchise Sale
XCOM: 2 Resistance Warrior PackAdd-On60%50% Off Or More Sale
Yet Another Zombie Defense HDXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road TripXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%50% Off Or More Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Assassin’s CreedBackward Compatible60%AC Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed BrotherhoodBackward Compatible60%AC Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIBackward Compatible60%AC Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIIBackward Compatible60%AC Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsBackward Compatible60%AC Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed RogueBackward Compatible60%AC Franchise Sale
Assassin’s CreedIV Black FlagBackward Compatible70%AC Franchise Sale
Beyond Good & Evil HDBackward Compatible60%50% Off Or More Sale
Bound By FlameBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Far Cry 4Games On Demand70%Franchise Hits Sale
Gears of WarBackward Compatible33%Franchise Hits Sale
Gears of War 2Backward Compatible33%Franchise Hits Sale
Gears of War 3Backward Compatible33%Franchise Hits Sale
Gears of War JudgmentBackward Compatible33%Franchise Hits Sale
I Am AliveBackward Compatible70%DWG*
LEGO BatmanBackward Compatible60%Franchise Hits Sale
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super HeroesBackward Compatible55%Franchise Hits Sale
Prince of PersiaGames On Demand75%Franchise Hits Sale
Prince of Persia The Forgotten SandsBackward Compatible70%Franchise Hits Sale
RotasticArcade80%DWG*
Skate 3Backward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistBackward Compatible70%Franchise Hits Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell ConvictionBackward Compatible70%Franchise Hits Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora TomorrowBackward Compatible70%Franchise Hits Sale
