These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of January 26, 2021

The following Xbox games are on sale through February 1, 2021:
Xbox One:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|112th Seed
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG*
|A Way Out
|EA Play
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Nebelgeschwader
|Add-On
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Aces Of the Luftwaffe – Squadron – Extended Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Anthem
|EA Play
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Asdivine Kamura
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|DWG*
|Attack of the Toy Tanks
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Baja: Edge of Control HD
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Battle Chasers: Nightwar
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Battle Worlds: Kronos
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield 4
|EA Play
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield V Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Black Mirror
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Braveland Trilogy
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG*
|Burnout Paradise Remastered
|EA Play
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Butcher
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Carmageddon: Max Damage
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Chronos: Before the Ashes
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Clouds & Sheep 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Publisher Sale
|Costume Quest
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Crazy Sports Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Cruz Brothers
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Curious Expedition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Darksiders
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Darksiders 3 DLC Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Darksiders Genesis
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Darksiders III
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Darksiders III – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Darksiders Warmastered Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Daymare: 1998
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|DCL-The Game
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|de Blob
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|de Blob 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Cells
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Desperados III
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Desperados III Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Desperados III Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Destroy All Humans!
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Destroy All Humans!
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dynamite Fishing – World Games
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Publisher Sale
|Element Space
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Elex
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Even the Ocean
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fade To Silence
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Forager
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|Frontlines: Fuel of War
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Full Spectrum Warrior
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Guts & Glory
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Jagged Alliance: Rage!
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Juju
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|DWG*
|Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Knightin’+
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Legends of Ethernal
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG*
|Liege Dragon
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|DWG*
|Little Big Workshop
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Lock’s Quest
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Metal Wolf Chaos XD
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Monster Jam Steel Titans
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mulletman and the Molemen
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|MX vs ATV All Out
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Honda Vehicle Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs ATV All Out 2017 KTM Vehicle Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Yamaha Vehicle Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs ATV All Out – 2020 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs ATV All Out – Ricky Carmichael Farm – GOAT
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs. ATV Reflex
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore All-in-One Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – James Stewart Compound
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Need For Speed
|EA Play
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Need For Speed Payback
|EA Play
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Need For Speed Rivals
|EA Play
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Neighbours Back From Hell
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|NHL 21
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|NHL 21 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|Spotlight Sale
|NHL 21 Great Eight Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|Spotlight Sale
|NHL 21: Rewind Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Nicole
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Oniria Crimes
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|Outbreak Co-Op Nightmares
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in USA)
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Pipe Push Paradise
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville
|EA Play
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Prison Architect: Xbox One Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Queen’s Quest 2: Stories of Forgotten Past
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|DWG*
|Queen’s Quest 3: The End of Dawn
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Rad Rodgers
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Rebel Cops
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Red Faction: Battlegrounds
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Rogue Stormers
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Roommates Visual Novel
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Rugby 20
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Seasons of the Samurai
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|20%
|DWG*
|Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|DWG*
|SINE MORA
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Sine Mora EX
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Snakeybus
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Spitlings
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Stacking
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Stunt Kite Party
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Stuntman Ignition
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Super Party Sports: Football
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Super Space Serpent SE
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|65%
|DWG*
|Syrup and the Ultimate Sweet
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Task Force Kampas
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|The Council – Complete Season
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|The Dwarves
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|The Explorer Of Night
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Inner World
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Medium
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Surge
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|The Surge: A Walk In The Park
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|The Surge: Augmented Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|The Surge: The Good The Bad And The Augmented Expansion
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|This Is The Police
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|This Is The Police 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Through the Darkest of Times
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Titan Quest
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Titan Quest: Atlantis
|Add-On
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Titan Quest: Ragnarök
|Add-On
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Train Sim World 2020
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Trüberbrook
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|DWG*
|TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|V-Rally 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|We Sing Pop
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-order
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Wreckfest
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Wreckfest Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Wreckfest Season Pass
|Add-On
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Wreckfest – American All-Stars Car Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Publisher Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|ArcaniA
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Conan
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Costume Quest
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Darksiders
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Destroy All Humans!
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Frontlines: Fuel of War
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Full Spectrum Warrior
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
|Arcade
|70%
|DWG*
|JUJU
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Legend of Kay Anniversary
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|MX vs. ATV Alive
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|MX vs. ATV Reflex
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs. ATV Supercross
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|MX vs. ATV Untamed
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in US)
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Red Faction: Battlegrounds
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Risen 2: Dark Waters
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Risen 2: Dark Waters – The Air Temple
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG*
|Risen 3: Titan Lords
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Risen 3: Titan Lords – Fog Island
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG*
|Risen 3: Titan Lords – Uprising of the Little Guys
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG*
|Rocket Riot
|Arcade
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Sacred 2 Fallen Angel (not available in US)
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Sine Mora
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Sphinx & the Cursed Mummy
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
|Arcade
|70%
|DWG*
|Stacking
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Stuntman: Ignition
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|The Outfit
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
