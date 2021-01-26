These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of January 26, 2021

by SquallSnake on January 26, 2021
XBOX 360
18
0
previous article
Four in the Row (Switch) Review
next article
Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS4/PS5) Preview
Contents

The following Xbox games are on sale through February 1, 2021:

Xbox One:

Xbox 360:

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Sale, XBOX 360, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewssaleXbox 360XBOX OneXbox Series X
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Ghostanoid (Switch) Review
5.0
24
 
The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia (PC) Review with stream
8.0
 
SYNTHETIK: Ultimate (Xbox One) Review
5.5
Platforms
 
Puzzle game SOLAS 128 now available on Switch and PC
 
Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS4/PS5) Preview
 
Co-op puzzler Magic Twins coming to Switch and PC in March
 
The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia (PC) Review with stream
 
Kena Bridge of Spirits preview
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4/PS5) Preview
View All
Latest News
      
 

Puzzle game SOLAS 128 now available on Switch and PC

by SquallSnake on January 26, 2021
Developer Amicable Animal and Publisher Armor Games Studios announced the release of SOLAS 128 on PC and Nintendo Switch. Available on Steam and Nintendo’s eShop from today, SOLAS 128 is an exquisitely crafted puzzle box, filled with over [...]
11
 

Renzo Racer now available on PS5

by SquallSnake on January 26, 2021
Publisher Joindots and independent development studio EnsenaSoft release the go-kart racing game Renzo Racer on PlayStation 5 today for $24.99/€24.99/£19.99. Renzo Racer is a fast-paced cartoon style racing game challenging your maneuverability and [...]
21
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums