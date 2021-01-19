These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of January 19, 2021

by SquallSnake on January 19, 2021
XBOX 360
25
0
Contents

The following Xbox games are on sale through January 25, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Accidents Will Happen – Dangerous Driving Crash Mode BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Big Bundle Sale
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Aery Series BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Big Bundle Sale
Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Big Bundle Sale
Aliens vs PredatorXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Big Bundle Sale
Armello – Deluxe BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Big Bundle Sale
Asdivine Hearts I & IIXbox Play Anywhere40%Big Bundle Sale
Asdivine MenaceXbox Play Anywhere40%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First BladeAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of AtlantisAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season PassAdd-On60%Countdown Add-On Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione GT4 Pack DLCAdd-On20%Countdown Add-On Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione Intercontinental GT Pack DLCAdd-On20%Countdown Add-On Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione Season PassAdd-On20%Countdown Add-On Sale
Awarded Platformer BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Big Bundle Sale
Awesome Zombie Games BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Big Bundle Sale
AwkwardXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced EditionsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Big Bundle Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Season PassAdd-On75%Countdown Add-On Sale
Battlefield 1EA Play60%DWG*
Battlefield 1 Premium PassAdd-On80%DWG*
Battlefield 1 RevolutionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
BipedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Black Desert – 2,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Countdown Add-On Sale
Black Desert – 3,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Countdown Add-On Sale
Black Desert – 6,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Countdown Add-On Sale
Black ParadoxXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Bless Unleashed: 1,000 Lumena + 10% (100) BonusAdd-On10%Countdown Add-On Sale
Bless Unleashed: 10,000 Lumena + 25% (2,500) BonusAdd-On10%Countdown Add-On Sale
Bless Unleashed: 2,000 Lumena + 15% (300) BonusAdd-On10%Countdown Add-On Sale
Bless Unleashed: 5,000 Lumena + 20% (1000) BonusAdd-On10%Countdown Add-On Sale
Bless Unleashed: 500 LumenaAdd-On10%Countdown Add-On Sale
Blood War Delina Skin & Feat PackAdd-On40%Countdown Add-On Sale
Blood War Minsc Skin & Feat PackAdd-On40%Countdown Add-On Sale
Bloodstained Iga’s Back Pack DLCAdd-On33%Countdown Add-On Sale
Blowfish Bundle #1 – Gunscape & Siegecraft CommanderXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Big Bundle Sale
Bomber Crew: Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced90%Big Bundle Sale
Bonds of the SkiesXbox Play Anywhere40%Spotlight Sale
Boom Ball 1+2+3 BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Big Bundle Sale
Borderlands 3 Season PassAdd-On40%Countdown Add-On Sale
Borderlands 3 – Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome JackpotAdd-On35%Countdown Add-On Sale
Borderlands 3: Bounty of BloodAdd-On35%Countdown Add-On Sale
Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and TentaclesAdd-On35%Countdown Add-On Sale
Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic FustercluckAdd-On35%Countdown Add-On Sale
Borderlands Legendary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Bridge Constructor BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Big Bundle Sale
Call of CthulhuXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Car Mechanic Simulator – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Big Bundle Sale
Castle of no Escape 1+2 BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Big Bundle Sale
Cave DiggerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Civilization VI Expansion BundleAdd-On40%Countdown Add-On Sale
Civilization VI – New Frontier PassAdd-On20%Countdown Add-On Sale
CODE VEIN Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Comrade Rabbit BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Big Bundle Sale
Conan Exiles – Complete Edition May 2020Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Big Bundle Sale
Conan Exiles – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced55%Big Bundle Sale
Control Expansion 1 “The Foundation”Add-On45%Countdown Add-On Sale
Control Expansion 2 “AWE”Add-On45%Countdown Add-On Sale
Crossout – AdrenalineAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Crossout – The Inventor PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Crossout – ‘Arachnophobia’ PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Crossout — Assault Force: Tango-1Add-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dark Souls III: Ashes of AriandelAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dark Souls III: Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dark Souls III: The Ringed CityAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
DayZ LivoniaAdd-On20%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dead by Daylight: A Nightmare on Elm Street ChapterAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dead by Daylight: Ash vs Evil DeadAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dead by Daylight: Chains of Hate ChapterAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dead by Daylight: Cursed Legacy ChapterAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dead by Daylight: CURTAIN CALL ChapterAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dead by Daylight: Darkness Among UsAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dead by Daylight: Demise of the FaithfulAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dead by Daylight: DESCEND BEYOND ChapterAdd-On30%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dead by Daylight: Ghost FaceAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dead by Daylight: Head CaseAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dead by Daylight: LeatherfaceAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dead by Daylight: Shattered BloodlineAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill ChapterAdd-On30%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things ChapterAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Big Bundle Sale
Dead by Daylight: The Halloween ChapterAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dead by Daylight: The SAW ChapterAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dead Rising 3 Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dead Rising 4 Season PassAdd-On85%Countdown Add-On Sale
Decay CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Big Bundle Sale
Decay of LogosXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Defiance 2050: Crusader Class PackAdd-On40%Countdown Add-On Sale
Defiance 2050: Engineer Class PackAdd-On40%Countdown Add-On Sale
Defiance 2050: Ultimate Class PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Deponia CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Big Bundle Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season PassAdd-On80%Countdown Add-On Sale
Devil May Cry 5 100,000 Red OrbsAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Devious Dungeon CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Big Bundle Sale
Digital Tentacle BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Big Bundle Sale
DIRT 5 – Gameplay Booster PackAdd-On33%Countdown Add-On Sale
DIRT 5 – Year One UpgradeAdd-On33%Countdown Add-On Sale
DiRT Rally 2.0 Year One PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Doughlings BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Big Bundle Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2Add-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack SetAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Draw a Stickman: EPIC & EPIC 2 XboxXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Big Bundle Sale
Dying Light – Cuisine & CargoAdd-On30%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dying Light – HellraidAdd-On15%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dying Light – The Bozak HordeAdd-On30%Countdown Add-On Sale
Dying Light – Ultimate Survivor BundleAdd-On30%Countdown Add-On Sale
F1 2020: F1 Seventy Edition DLCAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
F1 2020: Keep Fighting Foundation DLCAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
F1 2020: Schumacher Edition DLCAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Factotum 90Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Faeria: Premium BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Big Bundle Sale
Faery: Legends of AvalonXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Far Cry 5 Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
FIFA 21 Beckham Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
FIFA 21 Champions Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S55%Spotlight Sale
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Bass Pro Shops Equipment PackAdd-On30%Countdown Add-On Sale
Flipping DeathXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Flying Islands Games BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Big Bundle Sale
For Honor – Marching Fire ExpansionAdd-On70%Countdown Add-On Sale
For Honor – Year 1 Heroes BundleAdd-On70%Countdown Add-On Sale
For Honor – Year 3 PassAdd-On70%Countdown Add-On Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Car PassAdd-On60%Countdown Add-On Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Fortune IslandAdd-On60%Countdown Add-On Sale
Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed ChampionsAdd-On60%Countdown Add-On Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons BundleAdd-On60%Countdown Add-On Sale
Forza Motorsport 7 Car PassAdd-On60%Countdown Add-On Sale
Fully Loaded Collector’s Pack – Awesomenauts Assemble! Game BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Big Bundle Sale
Fully Loaded Pack – Awesomenauts Assemble! Game BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Big Bundle Sale
Gears 5 -Terminator Dark Fate Pack – Sarah Connor and T-800Add-On40%Countdown Add-On Sale
Gears 5 Carmine BundleAdd-On40%Countdown Add-On Sale
Gears 5 Operation 4 BundleAdd-On30%Countdown Add-On Sale
Gears 5 – AAPE PackAdd-On40%Countdown Add-On Sale
Gears 5 – Free-For-All BundleAdd-On30%Countdown Add-On Sale
Gears 5 – Operation 1 BundleAdd-On30%Countdown Add-On Sale
Gears 5 – Operation 3 Gridiron BundleAdd-On30%Countdown Add-On Sale
Gears 5 – Terminator Dark Fate pack – Grace and Rev-9Add-On40%Countdown Add-On Sale
Ghost Files: Memory of a Crime (Xbox One Version)Xbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Ghostrunner: Winter PackAdd-On33%Countdown Add-On Sale
Grand Theft Auto V – Megalodon Shark Cash CardAdd-On15%Countdown Add-On Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Graveyard Keeper Collector’s EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Big Bundle Sale
GRID Ultimate Edition UpgradeAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Guilt Battle ArenaXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Guns, Gore and CannoliXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
HardCube + Mystery Mine BundleXbox One X Enhanced50%Big Bundle Sale
Hellfront: HoneymoonXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Hello Neighbor: Home Invader BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Big Bundle Sale
Heroes of Baldur’s Gate: Blood War Skin PackAdd-On40%Countdown Add-On Sale
Hitman 2 – Expansion PassAdd-On75%Countdown Add-On Sale
Huey Shmup HeroesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Big Bundle Sale
Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms – Baby Snowy Owlbear Familiar PackAdd-On40%Countdown Add-On Sale
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms – Iron Pup Familiar PackAdd-On40%Countdown Add-On Sale
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms – Wartsworth the Toad Familiar PackAdd-On40%Countdown Add-On Sale
Indie Darling Bundle Vol.4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Big Bundle Sale
Indie Gems Bundle – Explosions EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Big Bundle Sale
Indivisible – Razmi ChallengesAdd-On33%Countdown Add-On Sale
Injustice 2 – Ultimate PackAdd-On80%Countdown Add-On Sale
INSIDE & LIMBO BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Big Bundle Sale
Ironcast Complete CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Big Bundle Sale
Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLCAdd-On25%Countdown Add-On Sale
Jump Force – Characters PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Jump, Step, StepXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Carnivore Dinosaur PackAdd-On45%Countdown Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s SanctuaryAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Cretaceous Dinosaur PackAdd-On45%Countdown Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe ContentAdd-On65%Countdown Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Herbivore Dinosaur PackAdd-On45%Countdown Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Raptor Squad Skin CollectionAdd-On35%Countdown Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Secrets of Dr WuAdd-On60%Countdown Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Adversary Assault Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Black Market PackAdd-On75%Countdown Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Brawler MechAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Danger RisingAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Dare Devils of DestructionAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Deathstalker Scorpion PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Expansion PassAdd-On75%Countdown Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Golden Gear PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Los DemoniosAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Neon Racer PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Content PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Renegade PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Sea Dogs Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Shark and Bark Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Soaring Speed Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – The DragonAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Toy Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Kerbal Space Program: Breaking GroundAdd-On25%Countdown Add-On Sale
Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Killing Floor 2 – Horzine Supply Crate KeyAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Killing Floor 2 – Infernal Insurrection Weapon BundleAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Killing Floor 2 – Perilous Plunder Weapon BundleAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Killing Floor 2 – Reaper Outfit BundleAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Killing Floor 2 – Yuletide Horror Weapon BundleAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Knights of Pen and Paper BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Big Bundle Sale
Kung-Fu for KinectXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Season PassAdd-On70%Countdown Add-On Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season PassAdd-On60%Countdown Add-On Sale
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season PassAdd-On60%Countdown Add-On Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season PassAdd-On60%Countdown Add-On Sale
Letter Quest: Grimm’s Journey RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Lou’s Revenge + One Dog Story BundleXbox One X Enhanced50%Big Bundle Sale
Machinarium & Creaks BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Big Bundle Sale
Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SSmart Delivery60%Spotlight Sale
Madden NFL 21 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite VenomAdd-On30%Countdown Add-On Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Black PantherAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Character PassAdd-On67%Countdown Add-On Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume PassAdd-On67%Countdown Add-On Sale
Masters of AnimaXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Mecho CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Big Bundle Sale
Mecho TalesXbox Play Anywhere80%Spotlight Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion PassAdd-On80%Countdown Add-On Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Season PassAdd-On70%Countdown Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Complete Gesture PackAdd-On40%Countdown Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Complete Handler Costume PackAdd-On40%Countdown Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Complete Sticker PackAdd-On40%Countdown Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Deluxe KitAdd-On25%Countdown Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: DLC CollectionAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe KitAdd-On25%Countdown Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Gesture Pack: Clean Dance SetAdd-On25%Countdown Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Gesture Pack: Swag Dance SetAdd-On25%Countdown Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Room Decor: Cute Decor SetAdd-On25%Countdown Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Room Decor: Intimate Decor SetAdd-On25%Countdown Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Room Decor: Splendid Decor SetAdd-On25%Countdown Add-On Sale
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Big Bundle Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass 2Add-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Neon City RidersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Obey Me: Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Big Bundle Sale
oOo: AscensionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Outbreak: The Undying CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Big Bundle Sale
Outlast: Bundle of TerrorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Big Bundle Sale
Pathologic 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Pathologic 2 + Marble Nest DLC BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Big Bundle Sale
Pato BoxXbox Play Anywhere70%Spotlight Sale
PAYDAY 2: THE CRIMEWAVE COLLECTIONAdd-On60%Countdown Add-On Sale
Pen and Paper Games BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Big Bundle Sale
Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball Season 1 BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Big Bundle Sale
Pinball FX3 – Zen Originals Season 1 BundleAdd-On50%Big Bundle Sale
Ping ReduxXbox One X Enhanced25%Spotlight Sale
Pixel Heroes: Byte & MagicXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Plague Universe: Strategy Rpg BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Big Bundle Sale
Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced EditionsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Big Bundle Sale
Platformers BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Big Bundle Sale
Play Something Different Vol. 1Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Big Bundle Sale
Pool Nation Snooker BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Big Bundle Sale
Project WarlockXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
Pushy and Pully in BlocklandXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Puzzles BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Big Bundle Sale
Queen’s Quest BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Big Bundle Sale
Raccoon City EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Recotech BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Big Bundle Sale
Remnant: From the Ashes – Subject 2923Add-On40%Countdown Add-On Sale
Remnant: From the Ashes – Swamps of CorsusAdd-On40%Countdown Add-On Sale
RER2 Episode Four: MetamorphosisAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
RER2 Episode Three: JudgmentAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
RER2 Episode Two: ContemplationAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 0Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2Xbox One X Enhanced60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2 Extra DLC PackAdd-On25%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards UnlockAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon: “Samurai Edge – Chris Model”Add-On50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon: “Samurai Edge – Jill Model”Add-On50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2 – Original Ver. Soundtrack SwapAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 3Xbox One X Enhanced67%Franchise Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 3 All In-game Rewards UnlockAdd-On25%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 5Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 6Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Vol.1Add-On60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 7 BiohazardXbox Game Pass50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Season PassAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 7 End of ZoeAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Banned Footage Vol.2Add-On60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica XXbox One Backward Compatible80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 10-PackAdd-On33%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 3-PackAdd-On33%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 50-PackAdd-On33%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil RevelationsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Costume PackAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season PassAdd-On75%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Triple PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
RIDE 3 – Season PassAdd-On75%Countdown Add-On Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration PackAdd-On75%Countdown Add-On Sale
Rock ‘N Racing BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Big Bundle Sale
Seasons after FallXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Shadow Fencer TheatreXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra ContentAdd-On70%Countdown Add-On Sale
Shalnor & Vosaria Double BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Big Bundle Sale
Shiness: The Lightning KingdomXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Shovel Knight: Treasure TroveXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Big Bundle Sale
Skyforge: Class BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Big Bundle Sale
Skyforge: Starter Pack 3.0Add-On40%Big Bundle Sale
Skyforge: Wardens Of The Wasteland – Collectors PackAdd-On60%Big Bundle Sale
Slime-san Superslime EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Snooker 19 Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Big Bundle Sale
Sonic & All-Stars Racing TransformedXbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic CDXbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
SOULCALIBUR VI – Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Star Wars Battlefront IIEA Play60%DWG*
Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition UpgradeAdd-On35%DWG*
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
Star Wars SquadronsSmart Delivery40%DWG*
Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Big Bundle Sale
Summer of Adventure BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Big Bundle Sale
Super Mega Baseball 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%Big Bundle Sale
Super Toy Cars 1 & 2 BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Big Bundle Sale
Surviving Mars – First Colony EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Big Bundle Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2Add-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 3Add-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
The Crew 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Countdown Add-On Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – ExpansionAdd-On70%Countdown Add-On Sale
The Fall BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Big Bundle Sale
The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Complete TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Big Bundle Sale
The Jackbox Party QuintpackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Big Bundle Sale
The Jackbox Party TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Big Bundle Sale
The Jackbox Party Trilogy 2.0Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Big Bundle Sale
The Journey Down TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Big Bundle Sale
The King’s BirdXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Big Bundle Sale
The Secret Order: Shadow BreachXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Big Bundle Sale
theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2021 EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Big Bundle Sale
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Reserve BundleXbox One X Enhanced65%Big Bundle Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season PassAdd-On60%Countdown Add-On Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Countdown Add-On Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 5 PassAdd-On40%Countdown Add-On Sale
Train Sim World 2 Great Western ExpressAdd-On30%Countdown Add-On Sale
Train Sim World 2: CSX C40-8WAdd-On20%Countdown Add-On Sale
Train Sim World 2: DB BR 363Add-On20%Countdown Add-On Sale
Train Sim World 2: Hauptstrecke Rhein-Ruhr: Duisburg – BochumAdd-On40%Countdown Add-On Sale
Trove – Cultivated Collection PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Trove – Dynomighty MinerAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Trove – Fast FortuneAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Trove – Level 25 Boost PackAdd-On25%Countdown Add-On Sale
TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
UFC 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial50%Spotlight Sale
UFC 4 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Ultimate Danger Bundle – 4 Dangerous Games including Dangerous DrivingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Big Bundle Sale
Ultimate Fishing SimulatorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Spotlight Sale
Valkyria Chronicles 4 DLC BundleAdd-On60%Countdown Add-On Sale
Volley & Tennis Bundle BlastXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Big Bundle Sale
War Thunder – Leopard PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
War Thunder – Rooikat 105 PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
War Thunder – Super AMX-30 PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
War Thunder – T-55AM-1 PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
War Thunder – XM-1 ChryslerAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Warface – Heroic EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Big Bundle Sale
Warface – Legendary EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Big Bundle Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – City of SufferingAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Corrosive FootprintsAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Discordant ChoirAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Faith UndoneAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Forgotten ArsenalAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Grim PenanceAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Heresy EmoteAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Imperial DecorationAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Mind PlagueAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Monotask Servo-skullAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – ProphecyAdd-On75%Countdown Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Reverence EmoteAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Warhammer: Chaosbane Complete DLC CollectionAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Warhammer: Chaosbane Witch HunterAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Warhammer: Chaosbane – Tomb KingsAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
WARSAW Console EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Wartile Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Big Bundle Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Countdown Add-On Sale
We Were Here Series BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Big Bundle Sale
We Were Here TogetherXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
We Were Here TooXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Whitethorn Casual BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Big Bundle Sale
Woodle Tree BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Big Bundle Sale
World of Tanks – Captured KV-1Add-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
World of Tanks – Kirovets-1Add-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
World of Tanks – T-34-88Add-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
World of Warships: Legends – Pocket BattleshipXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Countdown Add-On Sale
World of Warships: Legends – Small TreasureXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Countdown Add-On Sale
WW1 Game Series BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Big Bundle Sale
WWE 2K BattlegroundsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
X-Morph: Defense Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Big Bundle Sale
Xbox Family PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Big Bundle Sale
XCOM 2: War of the ChosenAdd-On67%Countdown Add-On Sale
Yakuza Kiwami 2 Clan Creator BundleAdd-On50%Countdown Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Crafting Mat SetAdd-On20%Countdown Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Job SetAdd-On20%Countdown Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Karaoke SetAdd-On33%Countdown Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Management Mode SetAdd-On20%Countdown Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stat Boost SetAdd-On20%Countdown Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Ultimate Costume SetAdd-On33%Countdown Add-On Sale
Yooka-LayleeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Youtubers Life + Esports Life TycoonXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Big Bundle Sale
ZEN Triple RPG BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Big Bundle Sale
Ziggurat – Pharaonic – White Noise 2 BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Big Bundle Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Aliens vs PredatorBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Faery: Legends of AvalonBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Resident Evil 0Games On Demand80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 4Games On Demand80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 5Games On Demand80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories BundleAdd-On80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 6Games On Demand80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica XBackward Compatible80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon CityGames On Demand80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City – Echo Six Expansion Pack 2Games On Demand80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil RevelationsGames On Demand80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Costume PackAdd-On80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season PassAdd-On80%Franchise Sale
Rock of AgesArcade60%DWG*
Sonic & All-Stars Racing TransformedBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic CDBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Zeno Clash 2Arcade67%DWG*
Zeno Clash: Ultimate EditionArcade75%DWG*
