These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of January 19, 2021

The following Xbox games are on sale through January 25, 2021.
Xbox One:
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Aliens vs Predator
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Resident Evil 0
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Resident Evil 4
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Resident Evil 5
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories Bundle
|Add-On
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Resident Evil 6
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City – Echo Six Expansion Pack 2
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Costume Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Rock of Ages
|Arcade
|60%
|DWG*
|Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic CD
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Zeno Clash 2
|Arcade
|67%
|DWG*
|Zeno Clash: Ultimate Edition
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG*
