These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of January 11, 2022

The following Xbox games are discounted through January 17, 2022.
Xbox One:
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Mass Effect
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|ScreamRide
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
SquallSnake
