These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of January 11, 2022

by SquallSnake on January 11, 2022
XBOX 360
Xbox sale green
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through January 17, 2022.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
[DMC5] – Playable Character: VergilAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
A Hat In TimeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
A Plague Tale: InnocenceXbox Game Pass75%DWG*
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 25th Anniversary DLC – Experimental Aircraft Series SetAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 25th Anniversary DLC – Original Aircraft Series SetAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Agents of Mayhem – Johnny Gat Agent PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Agents of Mayhem – Lazarus Agent PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Apex Legends – Champion EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Countdown Add- On Sale
ARK: Genesis Season PassAdd-On20%Countdown Add- On Sale
ARK: Survival Evolved Season PassAdd-On35%Countdown Add- On Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season PassAdd-On75%Countdown Add- On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First BladeAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of AtlantisAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season PassAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione GT4 Pack DLCAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione Intercontinental GT Pack DLCAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione – 2020 GT World Challenge Pack DLCAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Season PassAdd-On75%Countdown Add- On Sale
BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror SquadXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Battle KnightsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Borderlands 3 Season Pass BundleAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Borderlands 3 – Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome JackpotAdd-On33%Countdown Add- On Sale
Borderlands 3: Bounty of BloodAdd-On33%Countdown Add- On Sale
Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and TentaclesAdd-On33%Countdown Add- On Sale
Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic FustercluckAdd-On33%Countdown Add- On Sale
Brawlhalla – All Legends PackAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Brawlhalla – Collector’s PackAdd-On10%Countdown Add- On Sale
Brunch ClubXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
CATTCHXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
City of BrassXbox One X Enhanced90%Spotlight Sale
CODE VEIN Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Control Expansion 1 “The Foundation”Add-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Control Expansion 2 “AWE”Add-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
CUBE Game – Arcade Mode Add-onAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Core Add-on BundleAdd-On35%Countdown Add- On Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – A Criminal PastAdd-On80%Countdown Add- On Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Assault PackAdd-On75%Countdown Add- On Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Praxis Kit PackAdd-On80%Countdown Add- On Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season PassAdd-On80%Countdown Add- On Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – System RiftAdd-On80%Countdown Add- On Sale
DiscoloredXbox One X Enhanced30%Spotlight Sale
DMC5SE – Complete In-game Unlock BundleAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ PassAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2Add-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass 3Add-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Dying Light – Godfather BundleAdd-On15%Countdown Add- On Sale
Dying Light – Harran Tactical Unit bundleAdd-On15%Countdown Add- On Sale
Dying Light – HellraidAdd-On20%Countdown Add- On Sale
Dying Light – Rais Elite BundleAdd-On15%Countdown Add- On Sale
Dying Light – Retrowave bundleAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
Dying Light – Shu WarriorAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
Dying Light – The Bozak HordeAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
Dying Light – Ultimate Survivor BundleAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
Dying Light – Vintage Gunslinger BundleAdd-On15%Countdown Add- On Sale
Dying Light: The FollowingAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
EffieXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Endurance: Space ActionXbox One X Enhanced30%Spotlight Sale
F1 2021: Deluxe Upgrade PackAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
Faery: Legends of AvalonXbox 360 (Back Compat)80%DWG*
Far Cry 4 Season PassAdd-On67%Countdown Add- On Sale
Far Cry 5 Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Far Cry 6 Season PassAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
For Honor – Marching Fire ExpansionAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
For Honor – Year 1 Heroes BundleAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
For Honor – Year 3 PassAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Fortune IslandAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed ChampionsAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons BundleAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S10%Countdown Add- On Sale
Fury UnleashedXbox One X Enhanced65%DWG*
Gears 5 Carmine BundleAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Gears 5 Operation 4 BundleAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Gears 5 Operation 5 BundleAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Gears 5 Operation 6 BundleAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Gears 5 Operation 7 BundleAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Gears 5 Operations 8 BundleAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Gears 5 Ultimate Add-OnAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Gears 5 – Free-For-All BundleAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Gears 5 – Operation 1 BundleAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Gears 5 – Operation 3 Gridiron BundleAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Gears 5: HivebustersAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Gears 5: Year 1 Delta BundleAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Glittering SwordXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Spotlight Sale
Golf With Your Friends – Caddy PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
GreedFall – The de Vespe ConspiracyAdd-On33%Countdown Add- On Sale
Helheim HassleXbox One X Enhanced67%Spotlight Sale
Hindsight 20/20 – Wrath of the RaakshasaOptimized For Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Homefront: The Revolution – Aftermath DLCAdd-On80%Countdown Add- On Sale
Homefront: The Revolution – Beyond the WallsAdd-On85%Countdown Add- On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – An Unlikely PairAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Bayou WraithAdd-On15%Countdown Add- On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Beast HunterAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Cold BloodedAdd-On20%Countdown Add- On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Spirit of NianAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – The KidAdd-On15%Countdown Add- On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – The Prodigal DaughterAdd-On40%Countdown Add- On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Through the Bone BriarAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Wolf at the DoorAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Zhong KuiAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
HyperBrawl TournamentXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
HyperBrawl Tournament Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Immortals Fenyx Rising Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Indivisible – Razmi ChallengesAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Injustice 2 – Ultimate PackAdd-On85%Countdown Add- On Sale
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 1Add-On75%Countdown Add- On Sale
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 2Add-On75%Countdown Add- On Sale
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 3Add-On75%Countdown Add- On Sale
Injustice 2: Infinite TransformsAdd-On80%Countdown Add- On Sale
Injustice 2: TMNTAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Jay and Silent Bob – Mall BrawlXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLCAdd-On40%Countdown Add- On Sale
Jump Force – Characters PassAdd-On75%Countdown Add- On Sale
JUMP FORCE – Characters Pass 2Add-On75%Countdown Add- On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Upgrade PackAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Dinosaur CollectionAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Expansion CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Countdown Add- On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Raptor Squad Skin CollectionAdd-On45%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 3 – Capstone Bloodhound RPGAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 3 – Combat BuggyAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 3 – Explosive Weapon PackAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 3 – Final Argument Sniper RifleAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 3 – Kousava RifleAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 3 – Mech Land AssaultAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 3 – Mini-Gun Racing BoatAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 3 – Reaper Missile MechAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 3 – Rocket Launcher Sports CarAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 3 – Sky FortressAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 3 – Ultimate Mission, Weapon And Vehicle PackAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion PassAdd-On75%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 3: Bavarium Sea HeistAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Adversary Assault Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Black Market PackAdd-On75%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Brawler MechAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Danger RisingAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Dare Devils of DestructionAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Deathstalker Scorpion PackAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Expansion PassAdd-On75%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Golden Gear PackAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Los DemoniosAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Neon Racer PackAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Content PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Renegade PackAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Sea Dogs Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Shark and Bark Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Soaring Speed Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 4 – The DragonAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Toy Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Kerbal Space Program: Breaking GroundAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Season PassAdd-On75%Countdown Add- On Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Season PassAdd-On75%Countdown Add- On Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season PassAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season PassAdd-On67%Countdown Add- On Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season PassAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
LEGO Worlds Classic Space Pack and Monsters Pack BundleAdd-On75%Countdown Add- On Sale
Life of FlyXbox One X Enhanced30%Spotlight Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Character PassAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume PassAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther Heroic Starter PackAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
Marvel’s Avengers Black Widow Heroic Starter PackAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
Marvel’s Avengers Captain America Heroic Starter PackAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
Marvel’s Avengers Heroic Starter PackAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
Marvel’s Avengers Hulk Heroic Starter PackAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter PackAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
Marvel’s Avengers Kate Bishop Heroic Starter PackAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
Marvel’s Avengers Ms. Marvel Heroic Starter PackAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
Marvel’s Avengers Thor Heroic Starter PackAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
Mass EffectXbox 360 (Back Compat) (Xbox Game Pass)75%DWG*
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion PassAdd-On80%Countdown Add- On Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Outlaw Tribe Nemesis ExpansionAdd-On75%Countdown Add- On Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Slaughter Tribe Nemesis ExpansionAdd-On75%Countdown Add- On Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Story Expansion PassAdd-On75%Countdown Add- On Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Blade Of Galadriel Story ExpansionAdd-On75%Countdown Add- On Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Desolation of Mordor Story ExpansionAdd-On75%Countdown Add- On Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Season PassAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Season Pass – Xbox Series X|SAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Complete Gesture PackAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Complete Handler Costume PackAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Complete Sticker PackAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
Monster Hunter World: DLC CollectionAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe KitAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete BGM PackAdd-On20%Countdown Add- On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Gesture & Pose PackAdd-On20%Countdown Add- On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Hairstyle PackAdd-On20%Countdown Add- On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Handler Costume PackAdd-On20%Countdown Add- On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Pendant PackAdd-On20%Countdown Add- On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Room Decor PackAdd-On20%Countdown Add- On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Sticker PackAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Moonfall UltimateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete DLC PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2Add-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On BundleAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – RamboAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – RoboCopAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – SpawnAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – Terminator T-800Add-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – The JokerAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath ExpansionAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Mortal Kombat X – AlienAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Mortal Kombat X – GoroAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Jason VoorheesAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Mortal Kombat X – PredatorAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Mortal Kombat X – XL PackAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Moving Out – Movers In ParadiseAdd-On40%Countdown Add- On Sale
Moving Out – The Employees of the Month PackAdd-On40%Countdown Add- On Sale
Murder DiariesXbox One X Enhanced25%DWG*
MutazioneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Naruto Storm 4 – Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass 2Add-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3Add-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gangs BundleAdd-On33%Countdown Add- On Sale
Omen of SorrowXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Character PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Outbreak: EpidemicXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Outriders Hell’s Rangers Content PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Overcooked! 2 – Campfire Cook OffAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Overcooked! 2 – Carnival of ChaosAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Overcooked! 2 – Night of the Hangry HordeAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Overcooked! 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
Overcooked! 2 – Surf ‘n’ TurfAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Overcooked! 2 – Too Many Cooks PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Planet Coaster: Adventure PackAdd-On35%Countdown Add- On Sale
Planet Coaster: Classic Rides CollectionAdd-On35%Countdown Add- On Sale
Planet Coaster: Deluxe Rides CollectionAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
Planet Coaster: GhostbustersAdd-On35%Countdown Add- On Sale
Planet Coaster: Magnificent Rides CollectionAdd-On35%Countdown Add- On Sale
Planet Coaster: Spooky & Adventure BundleAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
Planet Coaster: Spooky PackAdd-On35%Countdown Add- On Sale
Planet Coaster: Vintage & World’s Fair BundleAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
Planet Coaster: Vintage PackAdd-On35%Countdown Add- On Sale
Planet Coaster: World’s Fair PackAdd-On35%Countdown Add- On Sale
Project CARS 3: SEASON PASSAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Pure Farming 2018 – Germany MapAdd-On15%Countdown Add- On Sale
Pure Farming 2018 – Landini Rex FAdd-On15%Countdown Add- On Sale
Pure Farming Gomselmash Palesse CS – 200Add-On15%Countdown Add- On Sale
Pure Farming Lindner Geotrac 134epAdd-On15%Countdown Add- On Sale
Race with Ryan: Adventure Track PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Race With Ryan: Surprise Track PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Railway Empire – Crossing the AndesAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Railway Empire – Down UnderAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Railway Empire – FranceAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Railway Empire – GermanyAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Railway Empire – Great Britain & IrelandAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Railway Empire – JapanAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the LeviathanXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Resident Evil 7 End of ZoeAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
RIDE 4 – Season PassAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
Riders Republic Year 1 PassAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration PackAdd-On80%Countdown Add- On Sale
ScreamRideXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%DWG*
SELF: Where’s my fatherXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra ContentAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
Shadows: Awakening – Necrophage’s CurseAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
Shadows: Awakening – The Chromaton ChroniclesAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
Siegecraft CommanderXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Slide StarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Crossbow Carnage Weapons PackAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Crossbow Chaos Weapon PackAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Cyril Weapon SkinAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Dark Sky Weapon SkinAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Lock n’ Load Weapons PackAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Safari Sadist Skin PackAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Savage Serpents Skin PackAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – shroud DLC PackAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Solitary Sniper Weapons PackAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Tactical Tracker Weapons PackAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Xray-ted SkinAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts – Fun with FlagsAdd-On33%Countdown Add- On Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts – Merciless Marksman Weapon & Skin DLC PackAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts – Savage Sniper Weapons PackAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts – Seeker’s Selects Weapons PackAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
SnowRunnerXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Music PackAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Ultimate Cosmetic PackAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
Sonic Mania – Encore DLCAdd-On40%Countdown Add- On Sale
Soul AxiomXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
SOULCALIBUR VI Season Pass 2Add-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
SOULCALIBUR VI – Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASSAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
Star Wars SquadronsEA Play75%Spotlight Sale
STEEP Season PassAdd-On75%DWG*
StelaXbox One X Enhanced65%Spotlight Sale
Styx: Shards of DarknessXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
SubmergedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
Sudden Strike 4: Africa – Desert WarAdd-On55%Countdown Add- On Sale
Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific WarAdd-On55%Countdown Add- On Sale
Super Night RidersXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Season PassAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2Add-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 3Add-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 4Add-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Tennis Wolrd Tour 2 – Annual Pass Xbox OneAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
The AscentXbox Game Pass40%DWG*
The CrewXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial67%DWG*
The Crew 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – ExpansionAdd-On70%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Escapists 2 – Big Top BreakoutAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Escapists 2 – Dungeons and Duct TapeAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Escapists 2 – Season PassAdd-On65%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Escapists 2 – The Glorious RegimeAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Escapists 2 – Wicked WardAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Escapists DLC BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Fisherman – Fishing Planet: Blue Crab Island ExpansionAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Fisherman – Fishing Planet: Predator Boat PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Fisherman – Fishing Planet: Trophy Catch PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Last DeadEndXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
The Lost CubeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance FloorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
The OccupationXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
The Outer Worlds Expansion PassAdd-On20%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Outer Worlds: Murder on EridanosAdd-On20%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Outer Worlds: Peril on GorgonAdd-On35%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Backyard StuffAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Bowling Night StuffAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen StuffAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Dine OutAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator Game PackAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Fitness StuffAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Jungle AdventureAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Kids Room StuffAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Laundry Day StuffAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Luxury Party StuffAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Moschino Stuff PackAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Movie Hangout StuffAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff PackAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Outdoor RetreatAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Paranormal Stuff PackAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 ParenthoodAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Perfect Patio StuffAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Realm Of MagicAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Romantic Garden StuffAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Spa DayAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Spooky StuffAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game PackAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 StrangerVilleAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff PackAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Toddler StuffAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 VampiresAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour StuffAdd-On25%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sinking CityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
The Sinking City – Investigator PackAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sinking City – Merciful MadnessAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sinking City – Necronomicon EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
The Sinking City – Worshippers of the NecronomiconAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Sinking City – Worshippers of the NecronomiconAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
The Surge 2 – Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 PassAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season PassAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellOriginal Xbox (Back Compat)60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season PassAdd-On70%DWG*
Tour de France 2017Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Tour de France 2018Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Transformers: Battlegrounds – Battle Autobot Skin PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Transformers: Battlegrounds – Energon Autobot Skin PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Transformers: Battlegrounds – Gold Autobot Skin PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Transformers: Battlegrounds – Nemesis Prime & Goldfire Bumblebee Skin PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Transformers: Battlegrounds – Neon Autobot Skin PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Transformers: Battlegrounds – Shattered SpacebridgeAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Trials FusionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%DWG*
Trigger WitchXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Tropico 6 – Caribbean SkiesAdd-On35%Countdown Add- On Sale
Tropico 6 – FestivalAdd-On35%Countdown Add- On Sale
Tropico 6 – LobbyisticoAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Tropico 6 – SpitterAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Tropico 6 – The Llama of Wall StreetAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition UpgradeAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Valkyria Chronicles 4 DLC BundleAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
VampyrXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Upgrade PackAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – ProphecyAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Warhammer: Chaosbane Complete DLC CollectionAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Warhammer: Chaosbane Witch HunterAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Season PassAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Pack Xbox OneAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s StoryXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
World of Warships: Legends – Power of IndependenceAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
World of Warships: Legends – Russian EmperorAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
WRC 10 Subaru Impreza WRC 1997 Xbox OneAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
WRC 10 Subaru Impreza WRC 1997 Xbox Series X|SAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
WWE 2K Battlegrounds – Ultimate Brawlers PassAdd-On35%Countdown Add- On Sale
XCOM 2: Reinforcement PackAdd-On80%Countdown Add- On Sale
XCOM 2: War of the ChosenAdd-On90%Countdown Add- On Sale
XCOM: 2 Resistance Warrior PackAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
Yakuza 6: Song of Life Clan Creator Card BundleAdd-On40%Countdown Add- On Sale
Yakuza Kiwami 2 Clan Creator BundleAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Crafting Mat SetAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Job SetAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Karaoke SetAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Management Mode SetAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stat Boost SetAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Ultimate Costume SetAdd-On50%Countdown Add- On Sale
Zombie Army 4: Season Pass OneAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale
Zombie Army 4: Season Pass ThreeAdd-On30%Countdown Add- On Sale
Zombie Army 4: Season Pass TwoAdd-On60%Countdown Add- On Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Faery: Legends of AvalonBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Mass EffectBackward Compatible75%DWG*
ScreamRideBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellBackward Compatible60%DWG*
News, XBOX 360, XBOX Live, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
