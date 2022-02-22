These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of 2-22-22

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on February 22, 2022
XBOX 360
5
0
previous article
Retro platformer Inukari - Chase of Deception coming to Switch and Xbox One
Xbox sale green
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through February 28, 2022:

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
2K Ball N’ Brawl BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
890BXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
A Hat In TimeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Indie Hits Sale
A Juggler’s TaleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Indie Hits Sale
A Plague Tale: InnocenceXbox Game Pass75%DWG*
A Western DramaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Indie Hits Sale
Aces Of The Luftwaffe – SquadronXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Franchise Hits Sale
AfterpartyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Indie Hits Sale
Agent A: A Puzzle In DisguiseXbox One X Enhanced90%Spotlight Sale
Airborne KingdomXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Indie Hits Sale
Alba: A Wildlife AdventureSmart Delivery35%Indie Hits Sale
Among UsXbox Game Pass25%Indie Hits Sale
Ancestors: The Humankind OdysseyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Angry Video Game Nerd I & II DeluxeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Indie Hits Sale
Animus: RevenantXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Indie Hits Sale
Arise: A simple storyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Indie Hits Sale
Arkham Horror: Mother’s EmbraceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Indie Hits Sale
Ashen: Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Indie Hits Sale
Aspire – Ina’s TaleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Indie Hits Sale
Assassin’s Creed Antiquity PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Hits Sale
Assassin’s Creed Legendary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Hits Sale
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Hits Sale
Assetto CorsaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione GT4 Pack DLCAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione Intercontinental GT Pack DLCAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione – 2020 GT World Challenge Pack DLCAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Assetto Corsa Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Astria AscendingXbox Game Pass30%Indie Hits Sale
Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced EditionsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Indie Hits Sale
Batman: Arkham CollectionXbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Hits Sale
Batman: Arkham KnightXbox Game Pass60%Franchise Hits Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Hits Sale
Batman: Return To ArkhamXbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Hits Sale
Before We LeaveXbox Game Pass40%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
BioShock 2 RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Franchise Hits Sale
BioShock Infinite: The Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Franchise Hits Sale
BioShock RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Franchise Hits Sale
BipedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Indie Hits Sale
Black BookXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Indie Hits Sale
Blair WitchXbox Play Anywhere70%Indie Hits Sale
Blazing BeaksXbox One X Enhanced40%Indie Hits Sale
BlightboundXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Borderlands 2 Season PassAdd-On70%DWG*
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade PackAdd-On67%DWG*
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2Add-On67%DWG*
Borderlands 3 Season PassAdd-On67%DWG*
Borderlands 3: Next Level EditionSmart Delivery70%Franchise Hits Sale
Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2Add-On35%DWG*
Borderlands 3: Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery60%Franchise Hits Sale
Boulder Dash DeluxeSmart Delivery33%Indie Hits Sale
BPM: Bullets Per MinuteXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Indie Hits Sale
BreathedgeXbox Game Pass50%Indie Hits Sale
Brothers In Arms: Hell’s HighwayXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Brutal RageXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Bundle Epopeia Puzzle GamesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Indie Hits Sale
Bus Driver SimulatorPC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Indie Hits Sale
CalicoXbox One X Enhanced25%Indie Hits Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Franchise Hits Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Franchise Hits Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Franchise Hits Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Franchise Hits Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium：Ghosts ‘n GoblinsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Franchise Hits Sale
Car Mechanic Simulator – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Carnival GamesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
CarrionXbox Game Pass40%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Catlateral Damage: RemeowsteredSmart Delivery25%Indie Hits Sale
Child of LightXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Clone Drone in the Danger ZoneXbox One X Enhanced30%Indie Hits Sale
Clouds & Sheep 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Franchise Hits Sale
Code Vein Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Anime Month Sale
Coffee TalkXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Indie Hits Sale
CollapsedPC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Indie Hits Sale
Cozy GroveXbox One X Enhanced25%Indie Hits Sale
CreaksXbox One X Enhanced65%Indie Hits Sale
Crime Opera: The Butterfly EffectSmart Delivery40%Indie Hits Sale
Crossroads InnXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Indie Hits Sale
Crown TrickXbox Game Pass60%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Curse of the Dead GodsXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Cyber ProtocolXbox One X Enhanced67%Spotlight Sale
Cyberpunk 2077Xbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
DadishXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Indie Hits Sale
Dadish 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Indie Hits Sale
Danger ScavengerOptimized For Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
Darksiders GenesisXbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Hits Sale
Darksiders II Deathinitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Hits Sale
Darksiders IIIXbox One X Enhanced80%Franchise Hits Sale
Darksiders Warmastered EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Hits Sale
DarkwoodXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Indie Hits Sale
Dawn of ManXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Indie Hits Sale
de BlobXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Hits Sale
de Blob 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Hits Sale
Deadbeat HeroesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Anime Month Sale
Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Indie Hits Sale
Deliver Us The MoonXbox One X Enhanced45%DWG*
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami ChroniclesSmart Delivery30%Anime Month Sale
Demon TurfSmart Delivery25%Indie Hits Sale
Desperados III Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Franchise Hits Sale
Destiny 2: Beyond LightAdd-On33%Spotlight Sale
Destiny 2: Legacy CollectionAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Destroy All Humans!Xbox Game Pass50%Franchise Hits Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Hits Sale
Devil May Cry 5 + VergilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Anime Month Sale
Devil May Cry 5 + VergilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Franchise Hits Sale
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + VergilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Anime Month Sale
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + VergilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Franchise Hits Sale
Devil May Cry 5 Special EditionXbox Series X|S (Optimized)25%Anime Month Sale
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Franchise Hits Sale
DiscoloredXbox One X Enhanced30%Indie Hits Sale
Donut CountyXbox Game Pass70%Indie Hits Sale
Don’t Starve: Giant EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Don’t Starve: Hamlet Console EditionPC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S15%Spotlight Sale
Doodle Games Collector’s BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZXbox Game Pass85%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball XenoverseXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra PassAdd-On50%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super PassAdd-On50%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack SetAdd-On50%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Z: KakarotXbox One X Enhanced67%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Anime Month Sale
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Season PassAdd-On30%Anime Month Sale
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark ArisenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Anime Month Sale
Eldest SoulsOptimized For Xbox Series X|S35%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
EmbrOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
EncodyaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Indie Hits Sale
Epic ChefXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Exo OneXbox Game Pass25%Indie Hits Sale
Far Cry 2Xbox One Backward Compatible70%DWG*
Far Cry 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Franchise Hits Sale
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Hits Sale
Far Cry Insanity BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Franchise Hits Sale
Fell Seal: Arbiter’s MarkXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Indie Hits Sale
Fighter WithinXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
FightNJokesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Indie Hits Sale
Gears of War (Back Compat)Xbox Game Pass33%Franchise Hits Sale
Gears of War 2 (Back Compat)Xbox Game Pass33%Franchise Hits Sale
Gears of War 3 (Back Compat)Xbox Game Pass33%Franchise Hits Sale
Gears of War: Judgment (Back Compat)Xbox Game Pass33%Franchise Hits Sale
Genesis Alpha OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial70%Franchise Hits Sale
Glass Masquerade 2Xbox One X Enhanced70%Indie Hits Sale
Gnomes Garden: Lost KingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
GodstrikeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Indie Hits Sale
Going UnderXbox Game Pass65%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Golf Club: WastelandXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Indie Hits Sale
Golf With Your FriendsXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Goosebumps Dead of NightXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Indie Hits Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Graveyard Keeper Ultimate Collector’s EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Indie Hits Sale
Greak: Memories of AzurSmart Delivery40%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
GRIPXbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight Sale
GRIP Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Gryphon Knight Epic: Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Indie Hits Sale
Guacamelee! 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Indie Hits Sale
Guazu: The RescueSmart Delivery35%Indie Hits Sale
Harvest LifeOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Indie Hits Sale
Hasbro Family Fun PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Hell Let LooseXbox Series X|S (Optimized)25%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Henchman StorySmart Delivery35%Indie Hits Sale
Hidden Through TimeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Hindsight 20/20 – Wrath of the RaakshasaOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Indie Hits Sale
Hotline Miami CollectionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Hotshot RacingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
House FlipperXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Indie Hits Sale
Human Fall FlatXbox Game Pass70%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Hunt: ShowdownXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Hunting Simulator 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
I Am FishXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
I, AIXbox One X Enhanced50%Indie Hits Sale
IconoclastsXbox Play Anywhere60%Indie Hits Sale
It Takes Two – Digital VersionEA Play60%Spotlight Sale
Jagged Alliance: Rage!Xbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Hits Sale
Just Dance 2022 Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery35%Franchise Hits Sale
Kentucky Route Zero: TV EditionXbox One X Enhanced40%Indie Hits Sale
King of SeasXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial50%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Kitaria FablesSmart Delivery30%Indie Hits Sale
LakeXbox Game Pass35%Indie Hits Sale
Lawn Mowing SimulatorXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
LEGO BatmanXbox One Backward Compatible60%Franchise Hits Sale
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super HeroesXbox One Backward Compatible55%Franchise Hits Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond GothamXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Hits Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Franchise Hits Sale
LEGO Marvel CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Hits Sale
Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Saga BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Indie Hits Sale
Lethal League BlazeXbox Game Pass30%Indie Hits Sale
LevelheadXbox Play Anywhere30%Indie Hits Sale
Light Fairytale Episode 1Optimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
Light Fairytale Episode 2Optimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Anime Month Sale
Little MisfortuneXbox One X Enhanced65%Indie Hits Sale
Long Ago: A Puzzle TaleXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
Lucid CycleSmart Delivery30%Spotlight Sale
M.A.C.E. Space ShooterXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Mable & The WoodXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Magic Nations – Strategy Card GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Indie Hits Sale
Maneater Apex EditionSmart Delivery40%Indie Hits Sale
Manifold GardenSmart Delivery45%Indie Hits Sale
Marble DuelXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%DWG*
Mars HorizonXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Indie Hits Sale
MegaquariumXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Indie Hits Sale
Merchant of the SkiesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial35%Indie Hits Sale
Merek’s MarketXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Indie Hits Sale
Mickey Storm and the Cursed MaskXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
MONOPOLY PLUS + MONOPOLY MadnessXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Franchise Hits Sale
Monster Boy and the Cursed KingdomXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Anime Month Sale
Monster Hunter WorldXbox One X Enhanced25%Anime Month Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital DeluxeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Anime Month Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital DeluxeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Anime Month Sale
Monster Jam Steel TitansXbox One X Enhanced50%Franchise Hits Sale
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2Xbox One X Enhanced50%Franchise Hits Sale
Monster SanctuaryXbox Game Pass65%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Mortal Kombat 11Xbox Game Pass65%Franchise Hits Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 UltimateSmart Delivery55%Franchise Hits Sale
Mortal Kombat XLXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Hits Sale
Mortal Shell: Enhanced EditionXbox Game Pass50%Indie Hits Sale
MotoGP 17Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Moving OutXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Murder Diaries 3 – Santa’s Trail of BloodXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
MX vs ATV All OutXbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Hits Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross EncoreXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Hits Sale
MXGP3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Anime Month Sale
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Season PassAdd-On50%Anime Month Sale
Narita BoyXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full BurstXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To BorutoXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi StrikerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial90%Anime Month Sale
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja StormXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Anime Month Sale
NASCAR 21: IgnitionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
NASCAR 21: Ignition – Champions EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
NASCAR 21: Ignition – Season PassXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
Neighbours Back From HellXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Franchise Hits Sale
Neon AbyssXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Indie Hits Sale
NexomonSmart Delivery25%Indie Hits Sale
Niche – a genetics survival gameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Indie Hits Sale
ObservationXbox Play Anywhere60%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Observer: System ReduxOptimized For Xbox Series X|S35%Indie Hits Sale
OlijaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Omen of SorrowXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Indie Hits Sale
OmnoXbox Game Pass25%Indie Hits Sale
One Piece: Burning BloodXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Anime Month Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood Wanted PackAdd-On50%Anime Month Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood Wanted Pack 2Add-On50%Anime Month Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold PackAdd-On50%Anime Month Sale
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4Xbox Game Pass70%Anime Month Sale
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Anime Month Sale
Onimusha: WarlordsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
Orbital RacerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Out of LineXbox Play Anywhere50%Indie Hits Sale
Outbreak Co-Op AnthologySmart Delivery50%Indie Hits Sale
Outbreak: Complete CollectionSmart Delivery50%DWG*
Outer WildsXbox Game Pass40%Indie Hits Sale
Outer Wilds: Archaeologist EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Indie Hits Sale
OutlandXbox One Backward Compatible70%DWG*
OvercookedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Overcooked! 2Xbox Game Pass75%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Overcooked! All You Can EatXbox Series X|S (Optimized)50%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Overland by FinjiXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Indie Hits Sale
Paint the Town RedOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Indie Hits Sale
Panzer Dragoon: RemakeXbox One X Enhanced75%Indie Hits Sale
Party Hard 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Indie Hits Sale
PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
PikunikuXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate EditionXbox Game Pass75%Indie Hits Sale
Prince of Persia The Forgotten SandsXbox One Backward Compatible70%Franchise Hits Sale
Project WarlockXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Indie Hits Sale
Q-YO BlasterXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
Radon BlastXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Rayman LegendsXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind +Xbox One X Enhanced70%Indie Hits Sale
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%Franchise Hits Sale
Resident Evil Triple PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Franchise Hits Sale
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Hits Sale
RetroMania WrestlingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Indie Hits Sale
Royal RoadsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
RökiOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
SCARLET NEXUSXbox Game Pass40%Anime Month Sale
SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery40%Anime Month Sale
SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery33%Anime Month Sale
Serious Sam 4Xbox Game Pass33%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Serious Sam CollectionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Session: Skateboarding Sim Game (Game Preview)Xbox Game Preview25%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Shadow GangsXbox One X Enhanced25%DWG*
Shantae and the Seven SirensXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Indie Hits Sale
Shape of the WorldXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
SheepoSmart Delivery30%Indie Hits Sale
ShelteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Shenmue I & IIXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Anime Month Sale
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Indie Hits Sale
Shikhondo – Soul EaterXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Anime Month Sale
Shining Resonance RefrainXbox One X Enhanced80%Anime Month Sale
Sine Mora EXXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Franchise Hits Sale
Skeletal AvengerSmart Delivery50%Spotlight Sale
Skydrift InfinityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Franchise Hits Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior ContractsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2Optimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Deluxe Arsenal EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
SnowRunnerXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
SpiritfarerXbox Game Pass50%Indie Hits Sale
Star Hunter DXXbox Play Anywhere25%Anime Month Sale
Steredenn: Binary StarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
StoneflyXbox One X Enhanced40%Indie Hits Sale
Stories UntoldXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Streets of Rage 4Xbox Game Pass40%Indie Hits Sale
StriderXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Anime Month Sale
Summer in MaraXbox Play Anywhere60%Indie Hits Sale
Sunless Skies: Sovereign EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Indie Hits Sale
Super Dodgeball BeatsXbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Super Sports BlastXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Surgeon Simulator 2Xbox Game Pass33%Indie Hits Sale
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization LycorisXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Anime Month Sale
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Anime Month Sale
Tails Of IronSmart Delivery25%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Tales of AriseOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Anime Month Sale
Tales Of Arise Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Anime Month Sale
Tales Of Arise Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Anime Month Sale
Talisman: Digital EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Indie Hits Sale
TamashiiXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
TannenbergSmart Delivery50%Indie Hits Sale
Tennis World Tour 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
TetragonXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Indie Hits Sale
The Amazing American CircusXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Indie Hits Sale
The Artful EscapeXbox Game Pass25%Indie Hits Sale
The AscentXbox Game Pass40%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Hits Sale
The Bureau: XCOM Declassified (Hangar 6 R&D)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
The Council – Complete SeasonXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of AshesSmart Delivery33%Franchise Hits Sale
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little HopeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Franchise Hits Sale
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of MedanXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Franchise Hits Sale
The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos – Chicken EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Indie Hits Sale
The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Indie Hits Sale
The Procession to CalvaryXbox Game Pass33%DWG*
The Sinking CityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
The Sinking City – Necronomicon EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
The Solitaire ConspiracyOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Indie Hits Sale
The SurvivalistsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
The TechnomancerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
The Witcher 2: Assassins of KingsXbox One Backward Compatible85%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
The Witcher 3: Hearts Of StoneAdd-On70%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild HuntXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion PassAdd-On70%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And WineAdd-On70%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
This Is The PoliceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Hits Sale
This Is The Police 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Hits Sale
Thronebreaker: The Witcher TalesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Ticket to RideXbox Play Anywhere50%Indie Hits Sale
ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Indie Hits Sale
Tokyo Warfare TurboXbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2Xbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Hits Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six ExtractionXbox Game Pass25%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery20%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United BundleSmart Delivery20%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistXbox One Backward Compatible70%Franchise Hits Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell ConvictionXbox One Backward Compatible70%Franchise Hits Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox)Xbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora TomorrowXbox One Backward Compatible70%Franchise Hits Sale
Tom Clancy’s The DivisionXbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Hits Sale
Tony and ClydeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Indie Hits Sale
Tools Up! – The Renovation Spree BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%Indie Hits Sale
Townsmen – A Kingdom RebuiltXbox One X Enhanced50%Franchise Hits Sale
Tricky TowersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Indie Hits Sale
Trulon: The Shadow EngineXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Anime Month Sale
Ultimate Chicken HorseXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Indie Hits Sale
UnMetalXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Indie Hits Sale
Unruly HeroesXbox One X Enhanced60%Indie Hits Sale
Valfaris & Slain Double PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
ValleyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
VerdunSmart Delivery50%Indie Hits Sale
Void BastardsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Indie Hits Sale
Walden, a gameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Indie Hits Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – MartyrXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm GroundXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Warhammer Pack: Hack and SlashXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Warhammer: ChaosbaneXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
WarpartyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Indie Hits Sale
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Hits Sale
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Hits Sale
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Wintermoor Tactics ClubXbox One X Enhanced60%Indie Hits Sale
Worms RumbleXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
WRC 10 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
WytchwoodSmart Delivery25%Indie Hits Sale
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Franchise Hits Sale
XCOM 2: War of the ChosenAdd-On90%Franchise Hits Sale
Youtubers Life 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Indie Hits Sale
Zombie WatchSmart Delivery25%Indie Hits Sale
ŌKAMI HDXbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Borderlands 2 Season PassAdd-On70%DWG*
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade PackAdd-On67%DWG*
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2Add-On67%DWG*
Brothers in Arms: HHBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Far Cry 2Backward Compatible70%DWG*
Far Cry 4Games On Demand70%Franchise Hits Sale
Final ExamArcade67%DWG*
Gears of WarBackward Compatible33%Franchise Hits Sale
Gears of War 2Backward Compatible33%Franchise Hits Sale
Gears of War 3Backward Compatible33%Franchise Hits Sale
Gears of War JudgmentBackward Compatible33%Franchise Hits Sale
LEGO BatmanBackward Compatible60%Franchise Hits Sale
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super HeroesBackward Compatible55%Franchise Hits Sale
OutlandBackward Compatible70%DWG*
Prince of PersiaBackward Compatible75%Franchise Hits Sale
Prince of Persia The Forgotten SandsBackward Compatible70%Franchise Hits Sale
Rayman LegendsBackward Compatible60%DWG*
The Bureau Hangar 6 R&DAdd-On80%DWG*
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced EditionBackward Compatible85%Publisher Sale
Things on WheelsArcade80%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistBackward Compatible70%Franchise Hits Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell ConvictionBackward Compatible70%Franchise Hits Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double AgentBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora TomorrowBackward Compatible70%Franchise Hits Sale
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Sale, XBOX 360, XBOX Live, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewssaleXbox 360XBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Ocean’s Heart (Switch) Review
8.0
7
 
Grapple Dog (Switch) Review
8.0
 
Spirit Roots (Xbox One) Review
5.0
Platforms
 
Grapple Dog
Grapple Dog now available on Switch and PC
 
Matchpoint
Kalypso releases Matchpoint – Tennis Championship trailer
 
Will You Snail
Will You Snail? is an upcoming platformer that can predict your moves
 
Fluids Sounds
MyGamer Visual Cast – Fluids & Sounds – Mind Relaxing and Meditative (PC)
 
Mokoko X
Mokoko X coming to PC, Xbox, and Switch
View All
Latest News
      
 
Xbox sale green

These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of 2-22-22

by SquallSnake on February 22, 2022
The following Xbox games are discounted through February 28, 2022: Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG* 890B Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale A Hat In Time Xbox One, [...]
5
 
Inukari Chase of Deception

Retro platformer Inukari – Chase of Deception coming to Switch and Xbox One

by SquallSnake on February 21, 2022
RedDeer.games announced that the company will publish a unique retro platformer, Inukari – Chase of Deception for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One / Xbox Series S|X. The game will be released later this year. Immerse yourself in the old-school pixel [...]
9
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums