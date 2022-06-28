These are the free Xbox games for July 2022

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Microsoft announced the following Xbox games will be free to Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate members in July 2022.

–Beasts of Maravilla Island ($9.99): Available July 1 to 31

–Relicta ($19.99): Available July 16 to August 15

–Thrillville: Off the Rails ($9.99): Available July 1 to 15

–Torchlight ($14.99): Available July 16 to 31

Beasts of Maravilla Island

Unlock the wonder by taking pictures of the elusive and beautiful creatures on a mysterious, dreamlike island. Explore a 3D jungle teeming with unusual and playful life. Climb, explore, and solve puzzles. Use your grandfather’s journals and his trusty old camera to snap pics of otter-crocodiles, birds disguised as bananas, and much more. It’s up to you and your photographer’s eye to help share Maravilla’s magic with the world.

Relicta

Play as a physicist stranded on an eerie derelict moon base. Find your way by bending gravity and magnetism to your will. Buried in the darkness of the lunar craters is a secret that might claim your daughter’s life or change the fate of humanity forever. Solve puzzles in a game where every corner holds a mystery and each step is a challenge.

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Design and run your own theme park! With five new parks and 100 new missions, you’ll need an all-day pass to enjoy this much fun. The best part about creating crazy rollercoaster rides is you get to ride them as many times as you want.

Torchlight

Hack and slash your way through dungeons galore. Choose from among three character classes as you roam from the center and safety of the town of Torchlight into randomly generated dungeons to battle hordes of monsters and collect lots of loot. You’ll have a trusty animal companion at your side as you take on main quests, side quests, battle big bosses, and chat with the denizens of town.